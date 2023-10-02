Phil Nevin won't return as Angels' manager after 2nd losing season

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — Phil Nevin will not return as the Los Angeles Angels' manager next season.

The Angels announced Monday that they have declined their option on Nevin's contract for 2024. Los Angeles will have its fourth manager in six years since the departure of Mike Scioscia, who held the job for 19 years.

Nevin went 119-149 in his first major league managerial job while both of his teams missed the playoffs. He was promoted to the Angels’ top job in June 2022 when Joe Maddon was fired in the middle of a 14-game losing streak.

Nevin, who had only joined Maddon’s staff as his third base coach in November 2021, became the first Orange County native to manage the Angels.

As a former elite infielder who still carries himself like a ballplayer, Nevin appeared to be well-liked by his players. But the Angels didn’t win for him, finishing 46-60 after he took over in 2022 and going 73-89 this season for the franchise’s eighth straight losing record.

The Angels were promising this season at times, and their 65-61 mark at the trade deadline prompted owner Arte Moreno to spend on several veterans. The Angels immediately plummeted, losing seven straight games after the deadline and eventually finishing 17 games out of first place in the AL West.

General manager Perry Minasian is apparently staying for a fourth season with the Angels, who are mired in streaks of eight straight losing seasons and nine straight non-playoff seasons. The Angels announced Minasian will address the media Tuesday.

Nevin became the third big manager let go in four days following San Francisco's Gabe Kapler and the New York Mets' Buck Showalter.

