Phil Foden scores 2 early goals to put Man City on course for the Premier League title

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Manchester City moved closer to a record fourth-straight Premier League title after Phil Foden fired the three-time defending champion into a 1-0 lead against West Ham inside two minutes on Sunday.

Foden then added a second goal to put City in complete control after 18 minutes.

City needs to win its final game of the season to be certain of winning the title ahead of second-place Arsenal.

And if there were any nerves among the homes fans at Etihad Stadium, they were likely blown away by Foden's brilliant goal.

Receiving a pass from Bernardo Silva, Foden side-stepped West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse and unleashed a left-foot shot that rocketed into the top corner.

The home crowd erupted and manager Pep Guardiola celebrated joyously on the touchline.

Foden's opening goal was timed at 1 minute, 18 seconds.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.