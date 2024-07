Brandon Pfaadt allowed three hits in six scoreless innings as the Diamondbacks held on to beat the Braves 1-0 Thursday night in Phoenix.

Pfaadt picked up his fourth win of the season as he outdueled Atlanta starter Max Fried who gave up one run in his six innings of work.

The Braves have now lost two straight after previously winning four in a row.

