Pete Alonso hits 252nd home run to match Darryl Strawberry for Mets record

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Pete Alonso hit his 252nd career home run Saturday night, tying the New York Mets record held by Darryl Strawberry for 37 years.

The 30-year-old Alonso connected against Milwaukee Brewers starter Tobias Myers leading off the second inning for his 26th homer this season, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. The 413-foot shot to left-center came on a 1-2 fastball at the top of the strike zone.

It was Alonso's fourth homer in eight games, since he went deep Aug. 1 against San Francisco to end an 0-for-19 slump.

The record-tying drive came in the same ballpark where Alonso launched the biggest home run of his career last October — although that one didn't count toward his regular-season total. The slugger's go-ahead, three-run shot in the ninth inning off All-Star closer Devin Williams saved New York's season and rallied the Mets to a 4-2 victory over the Brewers in the decisive Game 3 of their NL Wild Card Series.

A homegrown star drafted by the Mets in 2016, Alonso broke into the big leagues with a bang in 2019, hitting 53 home runs to set a major league rookie record and establish a franchise high for a single season.

The five-time All-Star, nicknamed The Polar Bear, has reached 40 two other times and been one of the most consistent sluggers in baseball since his arrival. After a protracted negotiation, he returned to the Mets as a free agent in February on a $54 million, two-year contract that includes a $24 million player option for 2026, which Alonso will likely decline.

The only other active players who lead their current franchise in home runs are Manny Machado (Padres) and Mike Trout (Angels).

Giancarlo Stanton, now with the New York Yankees, holds the Miami mark with 267 for the Marlins.

Strawberry broke the previous Mets record with his 155th home run on May 3, 1988, passing Dave Kingman. The sweet-swinging outfielder hit 252 in 1,109 games for New York during his first eight major league seasons from 1983-90. He later played for the Dodgers, Giants and Yankees, finishing his 17-year career with 335 homers.

Alonso played his 963rd game Saturday night. The durable first baseman has appeared in 370 straight, a team record.

The Diamondbacks and Padres are the lone major league clubs that haven't had a player hit more than 252 homers for them. Luis Gonzalez holds the Arizona record with 224, and Machado entered Saturday with 187 for San Diego.

