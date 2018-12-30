Listen Live
Sports
Peach Bowl 2018: Florida has peach of a time at Michigan's expense
Close

Peach Bowl 2018: Florida has peach of a time at Michigan's expense

Peach Bowl 2018: Florida has peach of a time at Michigan's expense
Photo Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) celebrates as he scores a touchdown after he picked up a fumble in the second half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 29, 2018.

Peach Bowl 2018: Florida has peach of a time at Michigan's expense

By: Steve Hummer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

ATLANTA -  OK, so maybe Florida hadn’t played indoors in Atlanta for a couple of years, their fortunes on the wane with Jim McElwain. But the Gators looked plenty comfortable and at home beneath the metallic petals of Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, easily stepping over what once was a sizable maize-and-blue stumbling block.

>> College football bowl games 2018: Here is the full schedule of bowl and playoff games 

Playing like they were mad about the various past miseries dealt it by Michigan, the Gators decided to take it no longer, beating the Wolverines 41-15 at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Close

Peach Bowl 2018: Florida has peach of a time at Michigan's expense

Thus, the book of 2018 closed on two high-profile 10-win teams, their epilogues written in starkly contrasting tones.

For Michigan, now 1-3 in bowl games under Jim Harbaugh, it must reflect upon how a team that once boasted the No. 1-ranked defense in the country gave up 103 points in its last two games (62 of those to Ohio State). It must digest another season that began with great promise yet ended on the wrong side of a physical mismatch.

“It was a very good season. It would have been a great season had we won this game. Didn’t get that done,” Harbaugh (10-3 this season) said. “My feeling about the team is we’re right there to the top, but we have to put it over the top. Especially in the big games at the end of the year.”

For the Gators, also 10-3, the Peach Bowl gave the Dan Mullen Revival another significant cardiac jolt. Since taking over for McElwain this season, Mullen prodded a team that won four games in 2017 to the double-digit-win plateau with Saturday’s victory. Theirs was a strong finish since losing on back-to-back weeks to Georgia and Missouri, winning the last four. Michigan was the third ranked pelt Florida mounted on its wall, the second inside the top 10.

>> On AJC.com: PHOTOS: Florida beats Michigan in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Yoked to an oppressive history when playing Michigan – oh-and-four they were versus the Wolverines, including 16- and 34-point losses against Harbaugh creations – the Gators emphatically broke free Saturday.

“A lot of people thought they were just going to come out, punch us in the mouth, push us around because they’re bigger than us,” Gators defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson said. “We showed a lot of heart and a lot of fight and treated it like a regular week.”

“I don’t know how they prepared,” Gardner-Johnson said, referring to Michigan, “but I don’t think they prepared too well. We definitely came out there and won the game on both sides of the ball.”

That pretty well summed it up, but rather than cut short the story, there are a few other points to consider.

With his two interceptions, one returned 30 yards for Florida’s final score, Gardner-Johnson was voted the Peach Bowl’s defensive MVP. His decision to play in the bowl game rather than to leave early to prepare for the NFL draft was amply rewarded, as he was spotted on the sideline at game’s end in tears of happiness as encircling teammates chanted “M-V-P.”

Close

Peach Bowl 2018: Florida has peach of a time at Michigan's expense

Offensive MVP went to Florida sophomore quarterback Feleipe Franks, who threw for 173 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 74 yards and another score. Franks, too, was emotional at the close of the business day because, he said, of how far both he and his team has come this season under the new regime.

There was no shortage of candidates for either award on the Gators side. Junior running back Lamical Perine rushed for 76 yards on only six carries, including a touchdown. He also had a TD reception. Cornerback C.J. Henderson was all over the lot, making eight tackles, two of them for a loss. 

Michigan took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, finishing off a 75-yard drive with a 9-yard pass from Shea Patterson to Donovan Peoples-Jones. With that, the Wolverines would visit the end zone no more this day. 

Meanwhile, emphasizing the imprint the offensively minded new coach has made, the Gators showed themselves capable of scoring in myriad, imaginative ways. It seemed as if one guy’s playbook was in color and the other’s in black and white.

First, Florida took the lead near the end of the half when Franks looked over a defense spread to cover Florida’s five-wide alignment and called for a quarterback draw. He slithered inside for a 20-yard touchdown run.

A 44-yard third-quarter touchdown drive, set up by Gardner-Johnson’s first interception, was kept alive on a fourth-and-1 jet sweep by wideout Kadarius Toney that gained 30 yards. The Gators scored two plays later on a tunnel screen to Perine.

When a trick throw-back to Franks flopped in the fourth quarter, leaving the Gators third-and-20, Florida went vanilla. And even that worked wonders as Perine turned a simple inside handoff into a 53-yard touchdown run.

All this left Florida feeling pretty proud of their season. “It’s really special for me,” Mullen said, “that these guys all bought in and believed. We finished a 10-win season and as a top-10 team in the country. That’s pretty special.”

>> Read more trending news 

And even those who are planning to throw their fate to the NFL were feeling very bullish about Florida’s future. While the Gators haven’t yet shown they’ve closed the gap on teams such as Georgia and Alabama in its own conference, the departing Gardner-Johnson felt it necessary to inform everyone that Florida had eyes on returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium maybe a couple times next year. 

“We told them all week, the playoff’s going to be here (a Peach Bowl semifinal, not to mention the SEC Championship game beforehand),” he said. “Like coach Mullen said, the playoff’s going to be here, so if you act like a big-time team, perform like a big-time team, you’ll be here next year on a bigger stage.” 

News

  • Trump blames Democrats, not his team, for border deaths
    Trump blames Democrats, not his team, for border deaths
    President Donald Trump claims that two Guatemalan children who died in U.S. custody were already ill, yet both young migrants passed initial health screenings by border officials. As Democrats criticized Trump for also tweeting Saturday that Democratic immigration policies were responsible for the deaths, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen visited medical officials and Border Patrol agents at the Arizona and Texas southern borders amid promises of additional wellness screenings for migrant children. In Guatemala, the mother of 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo, who died Christmas Eve, told The Associated Press that her son was healthy when he left with his father on their journey hoping to migrate to the U.S. 'When he called me, he told me he was fine. He told me not to worry because he was fine,' Catarina Alonzo said from the family's home in the remote Guatemalan village of Yalambojoch, her stepdaughter Catarina Gomez translating her indigenous language Chuj into Spanish. Catarina Alonzo said the last time she spoke with Felipe he was in Mexico at the U.S. border and said he was eating chicken. Their village is in Nenton municipality in Huehuetenango province, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) west of Guatemala City. Trump, whose administration has faced widespread criticism over the deaths, pointed on Twitter at Democrats 'and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally.' He also said that both children 'were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol.' The two tweets were his first comments on the death of Felipe and the death Dec. 8 of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal. An initial screening of Jakelin 'revealed no evidence of health issues,' U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Dec. 14. It wasn't until several hours later that Jakelin's father, Nery Caal, told agents she was 'sick and vomiting,' CBP said. Attorneys for the Caal family have also denied claims that Nery 'hadn't given her water in days,' as Trump wrote. And CBP said Tuesday that agents logged 23 welfare checks of Felipe and his father in the first several days the two were was detained. Felipe's father, Agustin Gomez, told a Guatemalan official that the boy first showed signs of illness Monday morning, the day he died. Despite Trump's claim that Democrats were responsible for 'pathetic' immigration policies, at least one of the laws his administration has blamed — legislation that prevents the immediate deportation of unaccompanied children from Central American countries — was signed in 2008 by President George W. Bush, a Republican. Democrats criticized the president's tweets. In a tweet addressing the president, Sen. Mazie Hirono wrote: 'Obviously nothing is too low or cruel for you. A collective New Year's wish: For the sake of our country, you can stop now.' 'You slander Jakelin's memory and re-traumatize her family by spreading lies about why she died,' said U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas. Nielsen was in Yuma, Arizona, on Saturday to meet with medical staff at the border. She said in a statement that 'the system is clearly overwhelmed and we must work together to address this humanitarian crisis' and she called on Congress to 'act with urgency.' Her office said she was briefed in El Paso, Texas, on Friday on 'recently instituted secondary medical screenings and the more thorough initial health screenings of migrants.' El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said he met with Nielsen and told CNN on Saturday that he agreed with her that the immigration policy is 'broken.' 'El Paso is dealing with the symptoms as a result of the lack of fortitude in Washington, on both sides of the aisle, to deal with our immigration policy,' the Republican said. Felipe and Agustin Gomez were apprehended by border agents Dec. 18 near the Paso del Norte bridge connecting El Paso to Juarez, Mexico, according to border officials. The two were detained at the bridge's processing center and then the Border Patrol station in El Paso, until being taken at about 1 a.m. Sunday to a facility in Alamogordo, New Mexico, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) away. After an agent noticed Felipe coughing, father and son were taken to an Alamogordo hospital, where Felipe was diagnosed with a common cold and found to have a fever of 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4 degrees Celsius), officials have said. Felipe was held for observation for 90 minutes, according to CBP, before being released with prescriptions for amoxicillin and ibuprofen. But the boy fell sick hours later Monday and was re-admitted to the hospital. He died just before midnight. New Mexico authorities said late Thursday that an autopsy showed Felipe had the flu, but more tests need to be done before a cause of death can be determined. CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said this week that prior to this month, no child had died in their custody in more than a decade. Trump threatened via Twitter the previous day to cut off aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras in Central America's so-called Northern Triangle region. He has made similar threats in the past without following through. The government of El Salvador is pushing back against Trump's assertion it doesn't do enough to stem migration north to the United States. The Central American nation says it has made strides in economic and social improvements to try to tamp down the root causes of the phenomenon. A statement released Saturday said that the Salvadoran government has pushed a media campaign urging its citizens not to risk their lives making the dangerous journey, and especially not to expose children. It says migration from the country has fallen significantly this year. ___ Merchant reported from Houston and Miller and Long from Washington. Marcos Aleman in El Salvador and Sonia Perez D. in Guatemala contributed to this report.
  • Presidential tweets shutdown blame, no talk of solutions
    Presidential tweets shutdown blame, no talk of solutions
    President Donald Trump was firing Twitter barbs at Democrats this weekend as talks to end a weeklong partial government shutdown remained at a stalemate. Trump was cooped up in the White House after canceling a vacation to his private Florida club. As the disruption in federal services and public employees' pay appeared set to continue into the new year, there were no signs of any substantive negotiation between the blame-trading parties. Trump held out for billions in federal funds for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, which Democrats have said they were intent on blocking. Trump tweeted Saturday that he was 'in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come on over and make a deal on Border Security.' But there has been little direct contact between the sides during the stalemate, and Trump did not ask Republicans, who hold a monopoly on power in Washington for another five days, to keep Congress in session. As he called for Democrats to negotiate on the wall, Trump brushed off criticism that his administration bore any responsibility for the recent deaths of two migrant children in Border Patrol custody. Trump claimed the deaths were 'strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally.' His comments on Twitter came as his Homeland Security secretary met with medical professionals and ordered policy changes meant to better protect children detained at the border. Trump earlier had upped the brinkmanship by threatening anew to close the border with Mexico to press Congress to cave to his demand for money to pay for a wall. Democrats are vowing to pass legislation restoring the government as soon as they take control of the House on Thursday, but that won't accomplish anything unless Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate go along with it. Talks have been at a stalemate for more than a week, after Democrats said the White House offered to accept $2.5 billion for border security last Saturday. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told Vice President Mike Pence that it wasn't acceptable, nor was it guaranteed that Trump, under intense pressure from his conservative base to fulfill his signature campaign promise, would settle for that amount. Trump has remained out of the public eye since returning to the White House early Thursday from a 29-hour visit to U.S. troops in Iraq, instead taking to Twitter to attack Democrats. He also moved to defend himself from criticism that he couldn't deliver on the wall while the GOP controlled both the House and Senate. 'For those that naively ask why didn't the Republicans get approval to build the Wall over the last year, it is because IN THE SENATE WE NEED 10 DEMOCRAT VOTES, and they will gives us 'NONE' for Border Security!,' he tweeted. 'Now we have to do it the hard way, with a Shutdown.' Meanwhile, the effects to the public of the impasse grew as the Environmental Protection Agency, which had the money to function a week longer than some agencies, implemented its shutdown plan at midnight Friday night. EPA spokeswoman Molly Block said many of the agency's 14,000 employees were being furloughed, while disaster-response teams and certain other employees deemed essential would stay on the job. That includes workers needed for preventing immediate public health threats at more than 800 Superfund hazardous-waste sites. Also running short on money: the Smithsonian Institution, which said its museums, art galleries and zoo in the capital will close starting midweek if the partial shutdown drags on. But federal flood insurance policies will continue to be issued and renewed, in a reversal prompted by pressure from lawmakers, said Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. Trump appeared no closer to securing money for his signature border wall, which he vowed during the campaign that he would make Mexico pay for. He's failed to do so. Now Democratic leaders are adamant that they will not authorize money for the project, calling it wasteful and ineffective. They show no signs of bending, either. The shutdown is forcing hundreds of thousands of federal workers and contractors to stay home or work without pay. The White House has not directly engaged in weeks with the House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, who has all but locked up the support she needs to win the speaker's gavel after the new Congress convenes on Thursday. Pelosi has vowed to pass legislation to reopen the nine shuttered departments and dozens of agencies now hit by the partial shutdown as soon as she takes the gavel. Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill added that Democrats are united against the wall and won't seriously consider any White House offer unless Trump backs it publicly because he 'has changed his position so many times.' ___ Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Lisa Mascaro and Juliet Linderman in Washington contributed to this report.
  • Government shutdown by the numbers: Who isn't getting paid?
    Government shutdown by the numbers: Who isn't getting paid?
    It’s day eight of the government shutdown, and an estimated 800,000 people who work for the U.S. government are feeling the impact. In many offices, contracts are on hold, travel plans have been canceled and paychecks have been stopped as President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats continue their standoff over Trump's $5 billion border wall proposal. Here is how the shutdown is impacting federal employees by the numbers, according to estimates by the Senate Appropriations Committee. Law enforcement More than 41,000 federal law enforcement and correctional officers are impacted, including: -- 2,614 Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents. -- 16,742 Bureau of Prisons correctional officers. -- 13,709 FBI agents. -- 3,600 Deputy U.S. Marshals. -- 4,399 Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents. Homeland security Up to 88 percent of Department of Homeland Security employees are affected, including: -- 53,000 TSA employees. -- 54,000 Customs and Border Protection agents and customs officers. -- 42,000 Coast Guard employees. -- As many as 5,000 U.S. Forest Service firefighters. -- 3,600 National Weather Service forecasters. Furloughed employees Some 380,000 employees are furloughed, meaning they are out of work without pay including: -- 86 percent of Department of Commerce, about 41,000 staff members. -- 96 percent of NASA, about 16,700 staff members. -- More than 80 percent of the National Park Service, about 16,000 staff members. -- At least 80 percent of the Forest Service, about 28,800 staff members. -- More than 30 percent of Department of Transportation, about 18,300 staff members. -- 95 percent of Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), about 7,100 staff members. -- Approximately 52,000 IRS staff members. Museums and the zoo -- 1 national zoo (in Washington, D.C.) will close Jan. 2 if there is no resolution before then. (Don’t worry about the animals though; the National Zoo said the care and feeding of animals will always continue even without funding). -- 19 Smithsonian museums (in Washington, D.C. and New York) will close Jan. 2 if there is no resolution before then.
  • Young, Carter power Hawks past Cavs, 111-108
    Young, Carter power Hawks past Cavs, 111-108
    There hasn't been much for Hawks forward John Collins to feel good about this season. His team has almost no chance to make the playoffs, so Collins wants to enjoy the good times while they last. 'We're a young team with a new coaching staff,' he said. 'It's all about getting together as a group and figuring it out. I think we have been.' Trae Young and Vince Carter each scored 21 points, Collins added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Atlanta beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 on Saturday night. Carter, 41, had his first game with 20 points for Atlanta and became the oldest player in history to lead or tie for the team lead in scoring. He looked half his age with a baseline dunk midway through the fourth and then hit a corner 3 that made it 98-92 a couple of minutes later. 'More than anything, I wanted to bring the energy,' Carter said. 'I'm not the youngest guy, but I want to play the hardest.' Atlanta, enjoying a rare run of success in its first season of rebuilding under new coach Lloyd Pierce, has won five of six. At 11-24, the Hawks have the fourth-worst mark in the Eastern Conference, but they've done better recently compared to Cleveland, which dropped its sixth in a row. Cedi Osman finished with 22 points, and Larry Nance Jr. and Collin Sexton each had 18 for the Cavs. Cleveland fell to 8-29, worst in the NBA. The Cavs never led after Jaron Blossomgame's alley-oop dunk made it a three-point game midway through the third. They trailed by 12 late in the third, but Sexton's free throw tied it at 106-all with 58 seconds remaining. After Collins scored on a follow shot, Alec Burks made an errant inbound pass to Nance that Justin Anderson stole and handed to Young. 'We just didn't set our screens, and they did a good job of denying us,' Osman said. 'Everything just happened really fast, and we lost the ball, but that was just another of our simple mistakes.' Young missed a 3-pointer, but DeAndre' Bembry was fouled on a rebound and hit a free throw to make it a three-point game. Cleveland blew its last chance to score when Jordan Clarkson missed a 3 in the closing seconds. 'We are going to keep fighting,' Cavs coach Larry Drew said. 'I don't think we put ourselves in a position for it to be a better result at the end of the game and we just didn't make plays down the stretch and missed some free throws.' Trailing by 10 in the last 2 minutes of the first, Atlanta tied it at 28-all on Young's straightaway 3 and took its first lead on Alex Len's inside basket early in the second. Len took passes from Young and Kent Bazemore to score at the rim on consecutive possessions that put the Hawks up 47-41, and the lead jumped to 12 on 3s by Jeremy Lin and Kevin Huerter. EARLY NIGHT Bazemore limped off the floor with a right ankle sprain midway through the third and did not return. Working to get open, Bazemore drew a foul as he fell backward into Osman. He made one of two free throws before heading straight to the locker room and finished with five points and five rebounds in 20 minutes. TIP-INS Cavaliers: Drew had only nine healthy players for the second straight night. ... Ante Zizic was a late scratch with right knee soreness. ... G Rodney Hood missed his fourth straight game with a left Achilles tendon soreness. ... Nance appeared to have a leg injury late in the game but he stayed in. ... The lineup of Sexton, Burks, Blossomgame, Osman and Nance Jr. dropped to 0-2. It was the Cavs' 16th starting five. Hawks: F Taurean Prince, the team's third-leading scorer, missed his 11th game with a left ankle sprain. ... Young, Bazemore, Huerter, Len and Collins comprised the 10th lineup for Lloyd Pierce. UP NEXT Cavaliers: Host Miami on Wednesday. Hawks: Visit Indiana on Monday to begin a three-game road trip. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
  • 6 injured due to jet bridge 'equipment failure' at airport
    6 injured due to jet bridge 'equipment failure' at airport
    Officials say six people have been injured after a 'partial equipment failure' involving a jet bridge at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The airport tweeted that six people were taken to a hospital Saturday night with non-life-threatening injuries due to the incident at Gate E-10. In a statement, Southwest Airlines said Flight 822 had just arrived from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and requested paramedics to help with a medical situation involving a passenger. Southwest says the airport's jet bridge, which connects the plane to the terminal, failed while medics were helping the passenger outside the aircraft. Southwest says remaining passengers safely exited the plane using air stairs. The airport says the plane has been moved and there have been no further impacts to airport operations. An investigation is ongoing.
  • 6-year-old girl shot in northwest Atlanta, police say
    6-year-old girl shot in northwest Atlanta, police say
    Atlanta police say a 6-year-old girl was shot Saturday night in a northwest Atlanta home. Police said the child was shot around 9 p.m. at 1975 North Ave. She was taken to Egleston Hospital and was alert and conscious. Police and family members originally said she was shot twice in the chest, but investigators now say she was shot in the hand.  Channel 2's Micheal Seiden is at the scene, where investigators are trying to figure out the circumstances of the shooting. It is unclear if anyone is in custody.  UPDATE: Investigators are now telling us that the 6-year-old girl was shot in the hand. Initial reports from police and family indicated that little girl had been shot twice in the chest.— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) December 30, 2018 #breaking .@bbryantWSB and I are headed to reported shooting involving 6-year-old child.— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) December 30, 2018 Before police updated the information, Seiden spoke with a woman who said she was the child's grandmother. She said she was told her goddaughter was shot twice in the chest.  TRENDING STORIES: Government shutdown by the numbers: Who isn't getting paid? Mother accused of hiding daughter's diabetes diagnosis, allowing her to die 'She was vibrant:' Family mourns mother of 6 killed in Christmas Eve crash Police later said the injury was to the girl's hand. Investigators said her mother was by her side as she was rushed to the hospital.  Police said there was a gathering at the home with multiple kids in the house and at some point a gun went off. It's unclear if the child picked up the gun or someone inside the house fired.  Investigators are interviewing multiple people who were inside the home at the time. Police said the child's mother called 911. 
