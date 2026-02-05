Patrick Reed continues torrid pace in the Middle East. He shoot 65 to share lead in Qatar Masters

DOHA, Qatar — Patrick Reed continued his torrid pace in the Middle East on Thursday when he made six birdies in the opening eight holes and finished with a 7-under 65 to share the lead with Daniel Hiller in the Qatar Masters.

Reed won the Dubai Desert Classic and then lost in a playoff last week in the Bahrain Championship, moving the American to No. 2 in the Race to Dubai.

Reed had intended to be about 350 miles away this week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to start another season with LIV Golf. But when he couldn't agree to a contract extension, he became the second major defection from the Saudi-funded league, along with Brooks Koepka.

Reed could earn a full PGA Tour card for 2027 if he were to be among the top 10 players on the Race to Dubai who are not already exempt. Each round moves him closer to that, and Reed has yet to play in the four majors this year.

Padraig Harrington, meanwhile, opened with a 71 at Doha Golf Club, significant because it was the 500th career start on the European tour for the Irishman.

