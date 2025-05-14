Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

The matchup was announced on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday, continuing the release of select marquee games ahead of the full release of the NFL schedule.

The Cowboys were part of the first announcement. They're taking on the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the season on Sept. 4.

The Chiefs also are playing on Christmas night, when they host the AFC West rival Denver Broncos on Prime Video. The league plans a tripleheader for Dec. 25, which this year is a Thursday, with the other two games on Netflix.

Several other games already have been revealed, including six of the record seven international contests.

The Minnesota Vikings are playing consecutive games in Ireland and Britain, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park in Dublin on Sept. 28 in Ireland’s first NFL regular-season game. They’ll become the first team to play two international games in two different countries when they go to London to face the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a week later on Oct. 5.

In other international games, the Broncos play the New York Jets on Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars a week later at Wembley Stadium in London, the Atlanta Falcons take on the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 9 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin and the Washington Commanders play the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 16 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

The Los Angeles Chargers are the host team for the league’s second game in Brazil, on Sept. 5 at Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo. Their opponent hasn’t been announced.

Other known games include the third Black Friday matchup. Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will visit Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles on Nov. 28.

The Eagles will play the Packers in Green Bay on Monday Night Football on Nov. 10 in a rematch of a wild-card playoff game last January.

