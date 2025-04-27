Party time at Anfield as Liverpool wins Premier League for record-equaling 20th top-flight title

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — A selfie with Mohamed Salah. An impromptu sing-along with Arne Slot. And fireworks and flares.

It was party time at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool sealed the Premier League title in style.

The 5-1 rout of Tottenham was almost a side issue as a record-equaling 20th English league championship was confirmed — matching the achievement of Liverpool's great rival Manchester United.

“Everyone was sitting on the bus saying there is no way we are going to lose the game,” said Slot, standing in the middle of the field after being dowsed in champagne by his players.

Fans had turned up long before kickoff, lining the streets around the stadium in anticipation of a title celebration. And despite going behind to an early goal from Dominic Solanke, Liverpool didn't let them down — racing to 3-1 lead by halftime to effectively ensure there would be no further delay to a title that has looked likely for much of the season.

“You see so many fans already outside in red early on and you just want to get the job done,” captain Virgil van Dijk said, adding “it was incredible to be part of.”

Club greats

The smell of sulphur filled the air early in the day as red smoke canisters were let off outside the famous stadium that has been home to so many championship-winning Liverpool teams. Flags were hung from nearby houses.

Inside the ground, giant banners floated across the stands, celebrating icons past and present.

Slot has joined that list of club greats in only his first season after replacing Jurgen Klopp.

He also joins a select group of managers by winning the title in his first year in the Premier League era — following Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Manuel Pellegrini and Antonio Conte.

He has managed it with plenty to spare, with Liverpool 15 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with four rounds of the season to go.

“It’s a big job and the manager did it in his own way together with his staff,” Van Dijk said.

Tribute to Klopp

Slot is also the first Dutch coach to win the Premier League, which is some feat considering serial trophy winners like Louis van Gaal, Guus Hiddink and Erik ten Hag have all managed in English soccer's top flight.

“It’s always special to win something. It’s even more special if you’re the first one, and even more special at a club where it’s not common that you win the league every year,” said Slot, who paid tribute to his predecessor by singing Klopp's name to fans after the final whistle.

For most of the day it had been a packed Anfield crowd that had been in rapturous voice, singing the club's anthem “You'll Never Walk Alone” as the game neared its conclusion.

It was reprised later as the players' celebrations calmed and they stood facing the famed Kop stand to be serenaded.

Special day

This was Liverpool’s second title in five years, having ended a 30-year wait to be champion in 2020, but this time there was a crucial difference as the festivities were shared with supporters.

Five years ago Liverpool had to finish off the season behind closed doors as the U.K. faced lockdown restrictions because of the COVID pandemic. Now there was a packed stadium to erupt at the final whistle and watch as the players danced and embraced on field.

“This is way better, 100%," Salah said. "It feels more special with the fans. You have a different group now, a different manager. To show you are able to do it again is something special.”

Having spent 206 days at the top of the standings, Liverpool only needed one more point to be confirmed champion.

For a brief moment Solanke's 12th-minute header had threatened to spoil the party, but the home team powered back with strikes from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gapko before halftime. Mohamed Salah added another after the break and Destiny Udogie's own-goal rounded off the rout.

In the end, the victory was so comfortable that Salah even had time to pose for a selfie in front of the famed Kop stand after scoring his 33rd goal of the season in all competitions.

United leaves it late

Rasmus Hojlund scored in added time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Bournemouth in the other Premier League game on Sunday.

United was on course to lose for a 16th time in the league this season after Antoine Semenyo’s first-half strike. But a late flurry of pressure paid off for United after Bournemouth went down to 10 men and Hojlund converted from close range for his ninth goal of the season.

The point moved United up to 14th in the standings.

Semenyo fired a low shot from inside the box to beat United goalkeeper Andre Onana in the 23rd minute.

Bournemouth had chances to extend its lead with Dango Ouattara hitting the post with a free kick after the break. But when Evanilson was sent off for a lunge on Noussair Mazraoui following a VAR review in the 70th, United began to increase the pressure.

The visitors still had to wait until the sixth minute of added time for Hojlund to divert Manuel Ugarte’s effort past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Man City can still win a trophy

Manchester City reached the FA Cup final for the third year in a row by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Wembley Stadium to maintain a chance of ending a dismal season with a trophy.

City scored early in each half of the semifinal as Rico Lewis put his team ahead in just the second minute and defender Josko Gvardiol doubled the lead in the 51st with a header from a corner.

City will play Crystal Palace in the final on May 17.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.