Lefty Mitchell Parker picked up his fourth win of the year pitching into the seventh inning as the Nationals beat the Braves 8-4 Monday in Atlanta.

Parker allowed five hits and three runs in 6 1/3 innings as the Nationals won the opener of the four-game series.

Ozzie Albies batted lead-off for the Braves in their first game without Ronald Acuna Jr. who is out for the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

