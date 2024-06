Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer to cap a three run eighth inning as the Braves came from behind to beat the Nationals 5-2 Thursday night in Washington.

Adam Duvall homered in the seventh to tie the game at two, ending a streak of 15 straight scoreless innings.

The Braves have now won three of four overall.

