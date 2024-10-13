Ejection of Oregon's Traeshon Holden is third this season in FBS for a player spitting on opponent

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Oregon receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected from Saturday night's game against Ohio State for unsportsmanlike conduct after he spit on a Buckeyes player, the second spitting incident of the day in college football and third of the season.

The third-ranked Ducks were driving in the second quarter when Holden was forced to leave the game after spitting at the cornerback Davison Igbinosun's facemask.

The incident happened away from an Oregon running play that went for a loss at the Ohio State 10-yard line. Igbinosun had given Holden a push along the sideline, and Holden at Igbinosun.

Holden was escorted off the field and into the tunnel, where he took off his helmet and threw it.

The 15-yard penalty pushed the Ducks back to the 25, and they ended up settling for a field goal.

Memphis running back Mario Anderson Jr. was thrown out for spitting on a South Florida player on Saturday, and SMU defensive back Brandon Crossley was kicked out for spitting on a Nevada player Aug. 24.

Steve Shaw, the NCAA supervisor of officials, said in a text to The Associated Press on Saturday night that any time a player spits on an opponent it is a flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct penalty requiring ejection. Shaw said spitting on opponents “doesn't seem to be a new big trend” but that it could merit discussion this week with conference supervisors.

Holden had one catch for 32 yards when he was ejected. The senior receiver was second on the Ducks with three touchdown catches this season. He had at least three receptions in Oregon's previous six games dating back to last season.

Holden spent his first three seasons at Alabama and transferred to Oregon before last season. He played in all 14 games in first season with the Ducks and set career highs with 37 receptions and 452 receiving yards while matching his career-high with six touchdown catches.

