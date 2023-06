Matt Olson hit his National League leading 26th home run and the Braves finished off the three-game sweep of the Twins winning 3-0 Wednesday at Truist Park.

The Braves have now won five in a row and 21 of their last 25 games to stay six and a half games ahead of the Marlins in the NL East.

