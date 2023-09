Matt Olson added to his franchise record with his 53rd home run as the Braves beat the Nationals 10-3 in the opener of their four-game series at Nationals Park.

Ozzie Albies led the 18-hit attack with four of his own, including his 32nd home run of the year.

Max Fried picked up his eighth win, allowing one run in six innings of work.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

