Matt Olson and Travis d’Arnaud hit back-to-back homers in both the fourth and eighth innings as the Braves downed the Brewers 6-2 Wednesday afternoon in Milwaukee.

Olson and d’Arnaud accomplished the feat of hitting back-to-back homers twice in the same game for just the third time in Atlanta Braves history.

The Braves have now won four of their last five games to move to within 6 1/2 games of the division leading Phillies.

