The Braves and Phillies split their doubleheader Monday in Philadelphia as the Braves won the first game, 10-8 in ten innings, while the Phillies came back to win the nightcap 7-5.

Matt Olson homered twice for the Braves in game two giving him 50 on the season. He’s now one shy of the franchise record set by Andruw Jones in 2005.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

