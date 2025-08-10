Sports

Ohtani hits 40th home run of the season in the Dodgers’ game against the Blue Jays

Blue Jays Dodgers Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) (Jessie Alcheh/AP)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th home run of the season Saturday night in the fifth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The two-way Japanese star reached 40 homes for the fourth time in his career, after winning MVP awards in each of the previous three years he did it.

Ohtani hit a solo shot 417 feet to center off starter Chris Bassitt to give the Dodgers a three-run lead.

