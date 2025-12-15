Oft-injured Florida QB DJ Lagway entering transfer portal amid coaching change

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is entering the transfer portal.

Lagway announced his intentions on social media Monday, saying "I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such an incredible program here at the University of Florida."

The oft-injured Lagway completed 63% of his passes this season for 2,264 yards, with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also ran for 136 yards and a score. He missed most of the offseason program while recovering from core-muscle surgery, a sore throwing arm and a strained calf. He also missed time in 2024 with a hamstring injury.

The Gators (4-8) fired coach Billy Napier in October, raising speculation about Lagway's future. They hired Tulane's Jon Sumrall to replace Napier, who recruited Lagway out of Willis, Texas, and Sumrall will go in a different direction at the all-important QB position.

Lagway looked like a potential star as a freshman at Florida, going 6-1 as a starter. But he seemed out of sorts as a sophomore — evidenced by sloppy mechanics and a clear lack of confidence in the pocket.

Lagway also was due to make more than $3 million in 2026 at Florida and made millions already through name, image and likeness deals with Gatorade, Jordan Brand, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini Orlando, T-Mobile, Beats by Dre, Chipotle and others.

His value as a brand ambassador seemed to take a hit in Gainesville. He now will look for a fresh start elsewhere.

He thanked family, friends, teammates, coaches, training staff and “every member of the Florida community" in his goodbye message.

