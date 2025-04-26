Novak and Griffin shoot 61 in Zurich Classic better-ball play to take 3-shot lead

AVONDALE, La. — (AP) — Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin shot an 11-under 61 in better-ball play Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Zurich Classic, the PGA Tour's only team event.

Each chasing their first PGA Tour title, Novak and Griffin took a 27-under 189 total into the alternate-shot finale Sunday at TPC of Louisiana.

“That’s what we both practice for and play for on the PGA Tour,” Griffin said about winning. “We want to compete against the best players and want to ultimately test ourselves and try to get it done.”

Novak is coming off a playoff loss last week to Justin Thomas in the RBC Heritage, his second straight top-three finish.

“Three shots can be gone pretty quick,” Novak saod. “It’s nice to have it, but we’re going to have to still play well.”

Masters champion Rory McIlroy and fellow Irishman Shane Lowry, the defending champions, were five strokes back after a 61. McIlroy returned from a weather delay of about 90 minutes to make a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th.

“The last thing on my mind during the delay was the putt and, then once I got back out there, I sort of concentrated on it and made sure I did what I needed to do,” McIlroy said. “Just a bonus for it to go in.”

Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III had a 60 to join the Japanese duo of Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya at 24 under. Hisatsune and Kanaya shot 61.

Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, the PGA Tour rookies who led after each of the first two days, had a 66 to drop into a tie for fourth at 23 under. They set the tournament better-ball record Thursday with a 58.

Danish identical twins Nicolai and Rasmus Holgaard also were 23 under. They shot 64.

