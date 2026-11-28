COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeremiah Smith scored three touchdowns and set the Big Ten Conference single-season TD record in what is expected to be his final Ohio State home game, Bo Jackson rushed for 170 yards and had three scores, and the No. 25 Buckeyes rolled to a 45-0 victory over Michigan on Saturday in the 122nd edition of “The Game."

It is the largest victory margin the Buckeyes (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten, No. 21 CFP) have ever had over the Wolverines, surpassing their 38-point win in 1935. It also is the first time since 1962 they have shut out their archrival and gave coach Ryan Day his first win in three attempts at Ohio Stadium over “The Team Up North.”

It was a cathartic victory for Day, who improved to 3-4 against Michigan and exclaimed on a field full of fans during a Fox Sports postgame interview: “We beat the (expletive) out of The Team Up North.”

“Well, first off, it’s true. Secondly, I’ve lived this rivalry about as much as anybody I would say over the last 10 years, ups and downs,” Day said 30 minutes after the game. “It’s my job as the head coach from when we put a team together in January all the way to when we play this game to make sure that that team plays the way it did in that stadium today. I know that the world of college football has changed, but that’s not going to change.”

Smith — the Heisman Trophy favorite — had eight receptions for 90 yards. He scored on a 5-yard screen pass from Luke Fahey in the second quarter and had a 2-yard TD with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

After being called for offensive pass interference on a touchdown on the previous play, Smith broke Desmond Howard's single-season mark with a 30-yard grab in the left corner of the end zone over Michigan cornerback Zeke Berry with 1:45 remaining.

Smith has 94 catches for 1,572 yards and 20 TDs this season. Howard scored 19 touchdowns during his Heisman Trophy campaign in 1991.

Breaking Howard's mark was satisfying for Smith, especially after the Michigan product downplayed Smith's Heisman odds the past couple of weeks.

“It means a lot to me, all that stuff he be talking, so I was happy to get that one,” Smith said.

Ohio State's maligned defense held the Wolverines to 150 yards while sacking Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood three times and forcing one turnover.

Michigan (6-6, 3-6) appeared to avert the shutout with 11:35 remaining when Aisea Moa returned a fumble by Jackson 70 yards for a would-be touchdown after Jyaire Hill punched the ball out of Jackson's grasp at the 21. But replay reversed the score, with officials saying Jackson's knee was down when the fumble occured.

The Wolverines reached Ohio State territory twice but came up empty. Jacob Baggett was wide left on a 30-yard field goal attempt with 5:17 remaining in the first quarter.

“I did something wrong in the preparation, and didn’t see this coming at all," coach Kyle Whittingham said. “It was an embarrassment. Nothing positive to take away from this game.”

Jackson also scored on a 29-yard run around left end during the second quarter to put Ohio State up by three touchdowns and a 8-yard carry to make it 28-0 in the third quarter.

A chippy game during the first half

Despite both teams coming in with at least four losses — the first time that had happened since 1966 — the game carried the chippiness of having a Big Ten title or College Football Playoff berth at stake, which is what is usually up for grabs in this contest.

There was pushing and shoving between both teams in the south end zone near the visitors tunnel during pregame warmups. Michigan safety Nico Andrighetto then hit Ohio State returner Devin McCuin after he called a fair catch on the opening kickoff.

After Jackson opened the scoring with a 1-yard run up the middle, Ohio State offensive lineman Austin Siereveld got in a scuffle with a couple of Michigan players.

Officials regained control with two minutes left in the first half after the sidelines cleared when Jackson was tackled out of bounds by Michigan's Troy Bowles. Ohio State defensive end Epi Sitanilei appeared to throw a couple of punches, but no players were ejected.

Ohio State's fans took joy in everything about the game, including playing “Mr. Brightside” — Michigan's traditional fourth-quarter anthem — with two minutes remaining.

The takeaway

Michigan: Whittingham's future will be even more in doubt after the Wolverines were routed.

Ohio State: Day and his squad bought back a little bit of goodwill with the win in what has been a trying season.

Up next

Both teams will learn their bowl destinations on Dec. 6.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.