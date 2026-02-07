No. 22 St. John's makes Big East statement, ending 18-game win streak for third-ranked UConn

NEW YORK — With an impressive performance at a pulsating Madison Square Garden, No. 22 St. John's showed everyone that third-ranked UConn has a legitimate challenger in the Big East this season.

Zuby Ejiofor had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Red Storm powered past the Huskies 81-72 on Friday night, snapping their 18-game winning streak.

“We made a lot of big plays tonight, a lot of big plays, and I’m proud of our guys for just not panicking one bit at any point in the game,” Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino said.

In the first showdown of the year between the Big East's top two teams, Dillon Mitchell added 15 points and Bryce Hopkins scored 14 for the Red Storm (18-5, 11-1), who have won nine straight and 14 of 16. They moved within a half-game of the first-place Huskies (22-2, 12-1) in the conference standings.

The victory also tied Pitino with Roy Williams for third place in Division I history with 903 career wins on the court.

When it was over, a pumped-up Ejiofor went over to the St. John's student section to celebrate. The senior forward, the Big East preseason player of the year, also provided three blocks and two steals in a virtuoso performance.

“Just an all-around great atmosphere to play basketball. Friday night, MSG, great opponent, and, like Coach said, we had more of a home crowd than we thought, and the student crowd was engaged," Ejiofor said. "All the emotions really just flew out.”

Silas Demary Jr. had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for UConn, but the junior point guard committed nine of his team’s 15 turnovers in a matchup between the past two Big East champions.

“It was Great Adventure. It was a roller-coaster ride. I mean, it really was. He had some incredible plays,” Huskies coach Dan Hurley said. “We were too loose with the ball.”

Alex Karaban scored 17 for Connecticut before a sold-out crowd of 19,812 filled with roaring fans of both teams — but decidedly in favor of the Johnnies.

“I thought The Garden was as good as I’ve seen it," Pitino said. “I thought it was unbelievable how good The Garden was. ... Tremendous crowd.”

Said Hurley: “I saw a lot of red. That felt like a real road game.”

St. John’s went 22 for 31 at the free-throw line, while the Huskies were 5 of 12.

“They’re grown men,” Hurley said about the St. John's frontcourt, using a profanity for emphasis. “They’re built for Big East games.”

UConn’s only other defeat this season came on Nov. 19 at home, 71-67 to undefeated Arizona, now the top-ranked team in the country.

The winning streak was the third-longest in school history.

“We’ve had an unbelievable run,” Hurley said. “We haven’t lost in months.”

UConn shot 55% from the field, including 9 for 19 (47%) on 3-pointers, and held the Johnnies to 5 of 19 (26%) from beyond the arc. Hurley, however, said his team collapsed on defense in the second half and he thought his bench “was skittish a little bit.”

St. John’s reeled off a 10-0 spurt, capped by a 3 from Hopkins, to open a 55-45 lead with 13 minutes remaining. After trailing by 11, the Huskies responded quickly and cut it to 64-63 on a 3-pointer by Demary with 5:35 left.

But the Johnnies maintained their slim lead until a step-back 3 by Dylan Darling and a basket inside from Ejiofor made it 74-67 with 2:25 to play. UConn never got closer than four the rest of the way, and Mitchell’s acrobatic tip-in helped the Red Storm hang on.

Pitino said he emphasized to his players over and over again to have no fear of failure.

“It was a really passionate game. It was a meaningful game. We knew exactly what we’re playing for,” Ejiofor said. “Our preparation leading up to this game was as great as it’s been. ... We were able to lock in for a full 40 minutes and grind it out, do whatever it takes to win each and every possession.”

It was the first time the schools squared off at The Garden with both ranked in the AP Top 25 since St. John’s won the 2000 Big East Tournament championship game.

They meet again Feb. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut.

“I’m certainly going to celebrate tonight,” Pitino said. “We’ve just got to keep it going and try and get better. ... What Bryce, Dillon and Zuby are doing in the frontcourt, it’s pretty special.”

