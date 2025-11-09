Sports

No. 22 Michigan State tops No. 14 Arkansas 69-66 in matchup of Tom Izzo, John Calipari

By LARRY LAGE
Arkansas Michigan St Basketball Michigan State coach Tom Izzo watches the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (Al Goldis/AP)
By LARRY LAGE

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Freshman Cam Ward had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Coen Carr scored 15 points and had seven rebounds and No. 22 Michigan State beat No. 14 Arkansas 69-66 on Saturday night in a matchup of Hall of Fame coaches.

The Spartans (2-0) grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and converted them into 18 points, a staple of Tom Izzo's program for 31 seasons.

John Calipari has highly touted freshmen Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas in his second season with the Razorbacks (1-1), as he often did at Kentucky, Memphis and Massachusetts.

Acuff, who is from Detroit, had 16 points on 5 of 16 shooting points and six assists. Thomas, who is from Pittsburgh, scored 16 on 5 of 15 shooting.

Arkansas went on an 8-0 run to pull into a 66-all tie with 1:41 left.

Carson Cooper ended Michigan State's scoring drought with a go-ahead free throw and grabbed a defensive rebound on the ensuing possession. After a scoreless first half with two fouls, the 6-foot-11 senior had nine points in the second half.

Jeremy Fears took advantage of Acuff's inexperience, drawing a foul on a 3-point shot with 43.2 seconds left and making two free throws for a three-point lead.

Thomas missed a 3-pointer with 27 seconds to go and after Michigan State freshman Jordan Scott missed two free throws, Acuff missed a 3-pointer with seven seconds left.

The Razorbacks retained possession and after Izzo called timeout, Trevon Brazile shot an air ball on a 3-pointer.

D.J. Wagner scored eight of his 13 points in the first half, helping Arkansas lead 39-36 in the closely contested game.

Up next

Arkansas: Hosts Central Kansas on Tuesday.

Michigan State: Hosts San Jose State on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!