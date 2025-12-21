No. 19 Texas Tech rallies from 17 down to stun No. 3 Duke 82-81 at MSG

NEW YORK — Christian Anderson scored 23 of his 27 points in the second half, including the tiebreaking free throw with 3.4 seconds left, and No. 3 Texas Tech rallied from 17 down to beat third-ranked Duke 82-81 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Anderson was fouled by Caleb Foster and made the front end of a 1-and-1 before missing his second attempt. Isaiah Evans grabbed the rebound with 1.6 seconds remaining, and Duke called a timeout to set up a play.

Foster inbounded near the Texas Tech bench, but Cameron Boozer’s 3-point try bounced off the rim — and the shot might have come after the final horn, anyway.

