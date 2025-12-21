Sports

No. 19 Texas Tech rallies from 17 down to stun No. 3 Duke 82-81 at MSG

By LARRY FLEISHER
Texas Tech Duke Basketball Texas Tech forward Lejuan Watts (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
NEW YORK — Christian Anderson scored 23 of his 27 points in the second half, including the tiebreaking free throw with 3.4 seconds left, and No. 3 Texas Tech rallied from 17 down to beat third-ranked Duke 82-81 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Anderson was fouled by Caleb Foster and made the front end of a 1-and-1 before missing his second attempt. Isaiah Evans grabbed the rebound with 1.6 seconds remaining, and Duke called a timeout to set up a play.

Foster inbounded near the Texas Tech bench, but Cameron Boozer’s 3-point try bounced off the rim — and the shot might have come after the final horn, anyway.

