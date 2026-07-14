No. 1 pick Cholowsky agrees to a $10.35 million signing bonus with White Sox, AP source says

CHICAGO — Roch Cholowsky has agreed to a contract with the Chicago White Sox that includes a record-breaking $10.35 million signing bonus after he was the No. 1 overall pick in last weekend's amateur draft.

A person familiar with the contract confirmed the agreement to the AP on Tuesday because it hadn't been announced by the team.

The slot value for the top pick this year was $11,350,600. Cholowsky's bonus tops the previous mark of $9.25 million for the amateur draft that belonged to Reds pitcher Chase Burns and Rockies prospect Charlie Condon, two of the top three selections in 2024.

Cholowsky, a 6-foot-2 shortstop who turned 21 in April, hit .320 with 21 homers, 60 RBIs and a 1.088 OPS in 60 games this season for UCLA.

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