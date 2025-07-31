NFL vows resilience following shooting at the league office building that killed 4 people

The NFL vowed to be resilient, two days after league headquarters was targeted by a gunman who killed four people on Monday.

“The NFL is deeply grateful for the global outpouring of support following the tragic act of violence at the New York city building that houses our league office among other organizations,” the league said in a statement Wednesday.

“We honor the four innocent lives lost, including NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, whose heroism will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with the survivors as they begin the difficult journey of physical and emotional recovery. The NFL family is resilient and united, and together, we will find strength in one another as we heal.”

The league held a virtual town hall Wednesday, giving employees an opportunity to connect and share resources. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told employees on Tuesday they could work remotely at least through the end of next week because league offices would be closed.

Investigators believe Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, was trying to get to the NFL offices after shooting several people in the building's lobby, then another in a 33rd-floor office on Monday, before he killed himself, authorities said.

Police said Tamura had a history of mental illness, and a rambling note found on his body suggested that he had a grievance against the NFL over a claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease that can be diagnosed only by examining the brain after a person dies.

Tamura played high school football in California a decade ago but never in the NFL.

This is a big week for the NFL as the preseason schedule kicks off Thursday night with the annual Hall of Fame game. The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers face off in the exhibition opener.

On Saturday, Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates and Sterling Sharpe will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

___

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

___

