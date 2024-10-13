New Zealand opens up 3-0 lead over Britain in America’s Cup final

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Emirates Team New Zealand opened up a 3-0 lead over INEOS Britannia in the first-to-seven wins finals of the 37th America's Cup on Sunday.

Britain was hit with a penalty for not keeping clear when the two boats came feet from colliding in the pre-start jockeying for position. That meant they started with a 75-meter handicap.

The Kiwis’ Taihoro foiling yacht cruised through the six laps and won by 52 seconds. Britannia was more than 600 meters behind when the lead boat crossed the finish line off the Barcelona beachfront.

Race 4 is scheduled for later on Sunday.

On Saturday, Britannia was hampered by a battery meltdown just minutes before Race 1. New Zealand dominated both the opening regattas to make a perfect 2-0 start.

New Zealand is trying to win the Auld Mug, the oldest trophy in international sport, for a third straight time and fifth overall. The British have never won it in its 173-year history.

