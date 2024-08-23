Nelly Korda shoots 68 and leads by 3 during 2nd round of Women's British Open at home of golf

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — (AP) — Nelly Korda looks to be back to her dominant best at the home of golf.

The top-ranked American mastered more blustery conditions at St. Andrews by shooting a bogey-free, 4-under 68 in the second round on Friday to take a three-stroke clubhouse lead in the Women’s British Open.

Korda won the first women's major of 2024 — the Chevron Championship — and is on track to capture the last one, too. There have also been five more titles in a year when she has consolidated her status as the best player in the women’s game.

Worse for Korda’s rivals is that she is warming to links golf, too.

“This year in general, I’ve won on just so many different types of grasses, in different types of conditions, that you just kind of always have to adapt,” said Korda, who was 8-under par for the tournament. “That’s the same thing in tennis, same thing in life.

“You’re always adapting to your situations at hand, and I think that’s what’s so fun about links golf -- you’re literally starting it 30 yards left of your target, and I’m not a fade player but I’m hitting massive fades. I think it’s fun hitting these little low drivers, too. I’m having fun, and I enjoy links golf a lot.”

Korda has played with defending champion Lilia Vu and Charley Hull, a crowd favorite playing in her home major, in the first two rounds and the marquee group has lived up to its billing.

Hull, the overnight leader by one stroke after a first-round 67, shot even par and was tied for second place with Vu (70).

They were outplayed by Korda on a day when the wind wasn't quite as brutal as Day 1, but Hull was bullish heading into the weekend.

“Only three shots behind — that’s nothing going into the weekend, especially on this golf course,” said the No. 10-ranked Hull, who is seeking her first major title. “I left a lot of putts out there. I think Nelly had 30 putts and I had 36 putts. So that’s six putts that I’ve lost to her on the greens.”

Korda started out a stroke behind Hull, who bogeyed two of her first five holes after the group began at No. 10 and fell further behind when the American rolled in long putts to birdie both Nos. 17 and 18 for the second straight day.

Korda, playing with a new putter, made another birdie at the par-5 fifth hole and then two-putted from the fringe for birdie at No. 9 after nearly driving the green. Vu and Hull also birdied the last hole to stay three shots back and in touch.

Korda looks destined to better her previous best finish at the Women's British Open — ninth place in 2019. That's her only top 10 at this major.

“I’m just trying to stay very present and not think about anything other than one shot at a time,” said Korda, a two-time major winner. “And whatever golf and links golf throws at me, I’m going to take it head on.”

Among the afternoon starters, Ruoning Yin, last year's Women's PGA Championship winner, began her second round on 4 under and was on that number after nine holes after making one birdie and one bogey.

Yin was alone in fourth place.

Olympic champion Lydia Ko shot 70 and was one of five players in the clubhouse on 3 under — five strokes off the lead — at the halfway point.

