NCAA Tournament selection on CBS to show bracket 1st again

Updated:

NEW YORK -  The NCAA Tournament selection show is returning to CBS and its traditional bracket-first format for revealing the field for March Madness.

The plan for Sunday is to drop the alphabetical reveal and get right to the bracket. The show will be one hour, start at 6 p.m. EDT and be hosted as usual by Greg Gumbel.

"We're going back to basics," Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, said Tuesday. "We're going to release the brackets as fast as we can."

Last year, the Selection Sunday show aired on TBS for the first time since CBS and Turner became broadcast partners for the men's basketball tournament in 2011. The presentation of the 68-team field was tweaked, first showing the teams that had earned automatic bids in alphabetical order, and then revealing the 36 at-large selections in alphabetical order. After the teams were announced, the matchups were revealed region by region and the bracket was filled in.

CBS Sports and Turners Sports held their annual media breakfast Tuesday in midtown Manhattan, with McManus and Jeff Zucker, president of Warner Media News and Sports, and on-air announcers such as Jim Nantz and Charles Barkley.

"We together with Turner kind of changed the format of the selection show with Turner, and what we found was people want to know the brackets as soon as possible," McManus said. "And that's why we're doing it this year in this format."

Gumbel said he didn't like last year's bracket-reveal and prefers the selection show to be one hour. The show had been expanded to two hours in some years recently.

"There's a challenge to being concise and dispensing it with a little information," said Gumbel, who has hosted the show since 1998. "What's really important is all the cards are in order and they're in order in the way that they are going to be shown on screen."

Gumbel and the studio crew, which will include Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis, will see the bracket before the show starts, but how long they get a chance to look it over can vary.

"The bracket could arrive at 5 o'clock. It could arrive at 5:15," Gumbel said. "It gets a little more challenging when it arrives at 5:45 or 5:50."

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

News

  • Lyft driver gives herself tip, good review when customer forgets phone, police say
    Lyft driver gives herself tip, good review when customer forgets phone, police say
    A Lyft driver in Michigan is in trouble after allegedly giving herself a tip and a good review on a phone a customer left in her car. >> Read more trending news  The customer said she called the driver about a half hour after realizing she forgot her phone March 5 and that the driver promised to drop it off at her Wyandotte home, according to WXYZ-TV.  But that didn’t happen. The woman said she was able to track her phone for the next several hours until it was turned off. Police said the driver gave herself a $5 tip and a 5-star rating on the Lyft app while using the customer’s phone, WXYZ reported. >> Trending: NASA: First person on Mars ‘likely to be a woman’ The victim reported the incident to police and said her phone was never returned. An investigation is underway  
  • Ethiopian Airlines crash: FAA stands by decision to keep Boeing 737 Max 8 jets flying
    Ethiopian Airlines crash: FAA stands by decision to keep Boeing 737 Max 8 jets flying
    Airlines worldwide are grounding Boeing 737 Max 8 airplanes amid an ongoing investigation into Sunday’s deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash. >> Read more trending news  Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 was en route to Nairobi,  Kenya, when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board, the airline confirmed. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. >> PHOTOS: Ethiopian Airlines crash kills 157, including 8 Americans Here are the latest updates: Update 6:30 p.m. EST March 12: According to Bloomberg, the FAA was still monitoring the situation, but was standing by its decision not to ground the Boeing 737 Max. Acting FAA Administrator, Daniel K. Elwell, released a statement on behalf of the FAA Tuesday evening: “Thus far, our review shows no systemic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding the aircraft. Nor have other civil aviation authorities provided data to us that would warrant action.” Update 1:40 p.m. EST March 12: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency grounded Boeing 737 Max airplanes Tuesday as the investigation into Sunday's crash continues. Officials suspended Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft 'as a precautionary measure' Tuesday, effective at 19:00 UTC. Authorities also suspended 'all commercial flights performed by third-country operators into, within or out of the EU” using Boeing Max 8 or Max 9 planes. “EASA is continuously analyzing the data as it becomes available,” officials said Tuesday in a statement. “The accident investigation is currently ongoing, and it is too early to draw any conclusions as to the cause of the accident.” The planes have not been grounded in the U.S. Officials continue to investigate. Update 1:35 p.m. EST March 12: Transportation officials in several countries have grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft as the investigation into Sunday’s deadly crash continues. Among the countries to ground the planes were Austria, Poland, Italy and the Netherlands, according to CNN. Earlier Tuesday, officials in the United Kingdom also grounded the planes. The planes continue to fly in the United States as the investigation into what caused Sunday’s crash continues. Update 10:35 a.m. EST March 12: President Donald Trump said Tuesday that 'airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly' as investigators continue to probe the cause of Sunday's deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash. 'Pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT,' Trump wrote, adding that 'the complexity creates danger.' Authorities have not said what caused Sunday’s crash, although a plane of the same model crashed shortly after takeoff in Indonesia last year, killing all people on board.  As the investigation continues, several airlines and countries have barred or grounded Boeing 737 Max airplanes, including aviation officials in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Airlines and Brazil's GOL Linhas Aereas. The planes have not been grounded in the U.S., although at least three lawmakers have called for a temporary ban, according to multiple reports. ﻿Federal Aviation Administration officials said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press that a team of U.S. aviation experts arrived Tuesday at the site of the crash. Officials will assist the Ethiopian-led investigation alongside investigators from several other countries. Update 9:50 a.m. EST March 12: The United Kingdom's Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday barred Boeing 737 Max airplanes from flying in the country's airspace as the investigation into the cause of Sunday's deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash continues. The Oman Civil Aviation authority also announced Tuesday that the country was 'temporarily suspending operations of Boeing 737 Max aircraft into and out of all Omani airports until further notice.' Update 5:10 a.m. EST March 12: Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority is temporarily suspending “all flights into or out of the country by Boeing 737 Max” jets, The Associated Press reported early Tuesday. Meanwhile, South Korean carrier Eastar Jet said it is suspending operations of the aircraft model and will use Boeing 737-800 planes instead. The news came just hours after a U.S. team traveled to Ethiopia to help investigate Sunday’s deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash. Read more here. Update 11:45 p.m. EST March 11: More than a dozen airlines and the governments of Indonesia and China have grounded Boeing 737 Max 8 jets after Sunday’s crash in Ethiopia, according to The New York Times. The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the downed airliner were recovered Monday at the crash site just outside Addis Ababa and could help authorities speed up the investigation as Boeing tries to contain the repercussions from two 737 Max 8 crashes in just over four months. A Lion Air 737 Max 8 crashed last October killing all 189 people aboard. The similarity of the crashes is concerning not only  pilots and flight attendants, but travelers, too. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are the only two American carriers that use the Boeing 737 Max 8, the Times reported, and they’re still flying the aircraft as are 16 other carriers. Several lawmakers, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Sen. Richard Blumenthal are calling on the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8s until the Ethiopian Airlines crash investigation is complete. Update 1 p.m. EST March 11: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday was “a sad day for many around the word, and for the UN in particular,” after 157 people died in an Ethiopian Airlines flight out of Addis Ababa. At least 21 UN workers were among those killed, officials said. “A global tragedy has hit close to home, and the United Nations is united in grief,” Guterres said. “Our colleagues were women and men, junior professionals and seasoned officials, hailing from all corners of the globe and with a wide range of expertise. ... They all had one thing in common. A spirit to serve the people of the world and make it a better place overall.”  Authorities continue to investigate the crash. Update 11:20 a.m. EST March 11: Boeing officials said the company has no plans to issue new guidance to operators in the wake of Sunday’s deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash. “Safety is our number one priority and we are taking every measure to fully understand all aspects of this accident, working closely with the investigating team and all regulatory authorities involved,” Charlie Miller, Bowing’s vice president of communications, said in a statement obtained by CNN. “The investigation is in its early stages, but at this point, based on the information available, we do not have any basis to issue new guidance to operators.” Sunday’s crash was the second fatal accident since October involving a Boeing 737 Max 8. Last year, 189 people died when a Lion Air model of the same plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Indonesia. Update 11 a.m. EST March 11: Boeing stock prices tumbled in early trading Monday in the wake of Sunday’s deadly Ethiopia Airlines crash. Shares of Boeing stock were down more than 12 percent shortly after trading opened Monday, according to The New York Times. Sunday’s crash was the second fatal accident since October involving a Boeing 737 Max 8. Last year, 189 people died when a Lion Air model of the same plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Indonesia. Update 10 a.m. EST March 11: A six-member team of U.S. aviation experts was en route to Ethiopia on Monday, according to Ethiopia’s state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate. Ambassador Michael Raynor told the broadcaster that experts with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were expected to arrive Tuesday at the crash site. Boeing and Interpol officials are also investigating the crash. Update 9:30 a.m EST March 11: Officials with the Baltimore-based Catholic Relief Services identified four of its staff members killed in Sunday's Ethiopia Airlines crash. Officials said Sara Chalachew, Getnet Alemayehu, Sintayehu Aymeku and Mulusew Alemu were traveling to Nairobi to attend a training. Officials said the four, who were Ethiopian nationals, worked in finance, logistics and procurement. “Although we are in mourning, we celebrate the lives of these colleagues and the selfless contributions they made to our mission, despite the risks and sacrifices that humanitarian work can often entail,” Catholic Relief Services officials said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and all of those who lost loved ones as a result of this tragedy.” Update 8:35 a.m. EST March 11: Pope Francis has sent his condolences to the victims of Sunday morning’s deadly Ethiopian Airlines flight crash. The Vatican’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said in a statement released Monday that the pope was sad to learn of the crash, which officials said killed all 157 people on board shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa. “His Holiness Pope Francis offers prayers for the deceased from various countries and commends their souls to the mercy of Almighty God,” Parolin said. “Pope Francis sends heartfelt condolences to their families, and upon all who mourn this tragic loss he invokes the divine blessings of consolation and strength.” Update 6:34 a.m. EST March 11: Ethiopian state-run TV is reporting that crews have recovered the black box from the plane that crashed Sunday, according to The Associated Press. Meanwhile, Indonesia announced it is grounding Boeing 737 Max 8 jets in the wake of Sunday’s crash, the AP reported Monday. Update 5:37 a.m. EST March 11: An Ethiopian Airlines spokesman said the carrier grounded its Boeing 737 Max 8 jets in the wake of Sunday’s deadly crash, The Associated Press reported Monday. Chinese airlines and the Caribbean’s Cayman Airways also temporarily stopped using the planes. Update 6:30 p.m. EST March 10: United Nations employees and other humanitarian workers are among the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash Sunday morning near Bishoftu. The U.N. was trying to confirm with the Ethiopian government the identities of its workers, who were heading to Nairobi for a session of the United Nations Environment Assembly, “described as the world’s highest decision-making body on the environment,” according to the New York Times.  Members of another U.N. agency, the World Food Program, were also among the dead, the program’s chief confirmed in a tweet. Other U.N. aides and members of Catholic Relief Services and other organizations were also killed in the crash, the Times reported. The disaster is eerily similar to a Lion Air crash in Indonesia last October that killed all 189 people on board. The Lion Air crash also involved a Boeing 737 Max 8 that went down shortly after takeoff. It’s unclear why the Ethiopian plane went down and the airline’s CEO cautioned against jumping to any conclusions. 'Ethiopian Airlines is one of the safest airlines in the world. At this stage we cannot rule out anything,' CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said, according to The Associated Press. Update 11:20 a.m. EST March 10: The Associated Press has published a list of nationalities of 150 of the 157 people believed to have been on board the Ethiopian Airlines plane. Eight Americans were killed in the flight. Kenya: 32 Canada: 18 Ethiopia: 9 China: 8 Italy: 8 United States: 8 France: 7 UK: 7 Egypt: 6 Germany: 5 India: 4 Slovakia: 4 Austria: 3 Russia: 3 Sweden: 3 Spain: 2 Israel: 2 Morocco: 2 Poland: 2 Belgium: 1 Djibouti: 1 Indonesia: 1 Ireland: 1 Mozambique: 1 Norway: 1 Rwanda: 1 Saudi Arabia: 1 Sudan: 1 Somalia: 1 Serbia: 1 Togo: 1 Uganda: 1 Yemen: 1 Nepal: 1 Nigeria: 1 U.N. passport: 1 ﻿Original report: According to the BBC, eight crew members and 149 passengers were on the Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 when it crashed about 8:44 a.m. Ethiopian time near Bishoftu, the airline said.  The victims included people from 35 countries, including 32 Kenyans and 17 Ethiopians, The Associated Press reported. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office issued the following statement about the incident:  “The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning,” the statement read. ﻿The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Walt Disney World increases ticket prices for busiest days
    Walt Disney World increases ticket prices for busiest days
    Walt Disney World raised their ticket prices Tuesday for the busiest days at the parks, increasing the cost of a one-day ticket to as high as $159 during Christmas.  >> Read more trending news Disney posted the calendar of variable ticket prices to their website showing the increase. One-day tickets now range from $109 to $159 depending on how busy the park is during the Christmas holiday.  The previous price range for one-day tickets was $109-$129.  >> RELATED: Universal Orlando announces more Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure details The price range for a one-day Park Hopper is now $169-$219, per the website. For Florida residents, the cost of a one-day Park Hopper ranges from $139-$189.  “Our flexible date-based ticket pricing reflects the demand we see for our parks and provides guests multiple options to meet their vacation needs. As we invest in our parks and expand our offerings, we will continue to look for ways to manage high demand and spread attendance while preserving and enhancing the guest experience,' a Disney spokeswoman said.  The increase in peak season ticket prices comes as Walt Disney World expands the offerings at its parks, with new attractions including Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Hollywood Studios and the TRON Lightcycle roller coaster at Magic Kingdom opening in the coming months and years.  Walt Disney World also offers tickets for more than one day at varying prices and discounts. The 4-Park Magic Tickets cost $380 (or $95 per day) in the summer and are good through Sept. 30 of this year. 
  • NASA: First person on Mars ‘likely to be a woman’
    NASA: First person on Mars ‘likely to be a woman’
    The first human to set foot on the red planet will probably be a woman. >> Read more trending news  That’s according to NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, who told Ira Flatow, the host of the radio show “Science Friday,” that the “first person on Mars is likely to be a woman.” Because there was so little time left in the show, Bridenstine did not elaborate on that comment or explain any decisions NASA may have already made about potential astronauts for a planned Mars mission. “NASA is committed to making sure that we have a broad and diverse set of talent,” he said. >> Related: Sad goodbye: NASA, fans mourning loss of Mars rover Opportunity Bridenstine, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to head up the space agency, also said during the show Friday that the next astronaut to return to the moon since NASA’s last manned lunar landing in 1972, will “likely be a woman.” “These are great days,” he said. “We have the first all-female spacewalk happening this month at the end of March, which is of course, National Women’s Month.” The space agency announced last week that astronauts Christina Koch and Anne McClain, along with Jackie Kagey as the spacewalk flight controller, will make history March 29 when they become the first two women to conduct a spacewalk at the International Space Station, if all goes as planned. >> Related: Chinese spacecraft makes historic landing on dark side of moon  The Huffington Post reported that the first six women joined NASA’s Astronaut Corps in 1978, and today, 34 percent of the space agency’s active astronauts are women.
  • ‘Baby Shark’ can help children learn CPR, dad says
    ‘Baby Shark’ can help children learn CPR, dad says
    The popular toddler earworm “Baby Shark” may annoy some parents, but a CPR instructor is saying the tune could also be used to help teach children CPR. >> Read more trending news  California CPR instructor Chris Pietroforte told Inside Edition that young children can, and should, start learning about lifesaving techniques as early as possible. Pietroforte’s 2-year-old daughter, Saige, often tags along to CPR classes that he teaches. “So she’s in there and I tell people that if they can’t outdo her, they won’t pass, and that’s actually happened a couple times,” Pietroforte said. “I had someone drop out of an EMT class because she outdid him and he was embarrassed and he left because he didn’t wanna be outdone by a 2-year-old.” Saige knows how to use a defibrillator and how to do chest compressions, he said. While many adults know chest compressions can be performed to the beat of The Bee Gees’ “Staying Alive,” Pietroforte said any song between 100-120 beats per minute will work -- including “Baby Shark.” In a video montage that’s now gone viral, Saige shows off her skills, performing chest compressions on training mannequins like a pro. 'I tell people all the time, if a 2-year-old can learn, why can’t you? So there’s no excuse for that,' Pietroforte said. 'My goal is to get as many people out there trained. ... And the more people trained, the better it is out there for society.
  • Pit bull given up by Florida owner after showing up in Michigan gets new home
    Pit bull given up by Florida owner after showing up in Michigan gets new home
    A dog who was given up after being reunited with her owner in Florida has a forever home. According to the Detroit Free Press, the woman, who declined to give her name, said a brown pit bull mix named Blue was separated from her owner in Lehigh Acres, Florida, and ended up in Midland, Michigan. The woman volunteered her vacation time to pick up Blue and drive her back home, but once she got to Florida, the owner relinquished the dog. >> Read more trending news  “She gave up the dog, after I drove more than 1,400 miles,” the woman told Freep on Monday. “The only thing she said was she doesn't have time to train the dog. She doesn’t have time for the dog.” The volunteer said the owner is 22 and has had three dogs, all of which have been stolen or run away, Freep reported. “I just kinda just put my hands up, like, ‘OK, well, if you don't want the dog,’”  the volunteer driver said. “If I left the dog at the house, it was just going to run away again. While I was talking, somebody else came to the door and the dog just took off. I knew it wasn't going to be a good situation.” It was not made clear how Blue got to Michigan, but she was found March 3 in Midland, Michigan, and taken to the Humane Society of Midland County. The location of the Florida owner was found when Humane Society employees scanned the information from the dog’s microchip. According to the Humane Society of Midland County, Blue was brought back due to the owner’s circumstances.  “Due to changing circumstances her family was unable to keep her and we’d like to respect their reasons and their privacy,” the organization said on Facebook Monday. Blue was back at the shelter Tuesday morning. Hours later, the Humane Society said Blue had been adopted.
