NCAA Tournament selection on CBS to show bracket 1st again

Airlines worldwide are grounding Boeing 737 Max 8 airplanes amid an ongoing investigation into Sunday’s deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash. >> Read more trending news Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 was en route to Nairobi, Kenya, when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board, the airline confirmed. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. >> PHOTOS: Ethiopian Airlines crash kills 157, including 8 Americans Here are the latest updates: Update 6:30 p.m. EST March 12: According to Bloomberg, the FAA was still monitoring the situation, but was standing by its decision not to ground the Boeing 737 Max. Acting FAA Administrator, Daniel K. Elwell, released a statement on behalf of the FAA Tuesday evening: “Thus far, our review shows no systemic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding the aircraft. Nor have other civil aviation authorities provided data to us that would warrant action.” Update 1:40 p.m. EST March 12: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency grounded Boeing 737 Max airplanes Tuesday as the investigation into Sunday's crash continues. Officials suspended Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft 'as a precautionary measure' Tuesday, effective at 19:00 UTC. Authorities also suspended 'all commercial flights performed by third-country operators into, within or out of the EU” using Boeing Max 8 or Max 9 planes. “EASA is continuously analyzing the data as it becomes available,” officials said Tuesday in a statement. “The accident investigation is currently ongoing, and it is too early to draw any conclusions as to the cause of the accident.” The planes have not been grounded in the U.S. Officials continue to investigate. Update 1:35 p.m. EST March 12: Transportation officials in several countries have grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft as the investigation into Sunday’s deadly crash continues. Among the countries to ground the planes were Austria, Poland, Italy and the Netherlands, according to CNN. Earlier Tuesday, officials in the United Kingdom also grounded the planes. The planes continue to fly in the United States as the investigation into what caused Sunday’s crash continues. Update 10:35 a.m. EST March 12: President Donald Trump said Tuesday that 'airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly' as investigators continue to probe the cause of Sunday's deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash. 'Pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT,' Trump wrote, adding that 'the complexity creates danger.' Authorities have not said what caused Sunday’s crash, although a plane of the same model crashed shortly after takeoff in Indonesia last year, killing all people on board. As the investigation continues, several airlines and countries have barred or grounded Boeing 737 Max airplanes, including aviation officials in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Airlines and Brazil's GOL Linhas Aereas. The planes have not been grounded in the U.S., although at least three lawmakers have called for a temporary ban, according to multiple reports. ﻿Federal Aviation Administration officials said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press that a team of U.S. aviation experts arrived Tuesday at the site of the crash. Officials will assist the Ethiopian-led investigation alongside investigators from several other countries. Update 9:50 a.m. EST March 12: The United Kingdom's Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday barred Boeing 737 Max airplanes from flying in the country's airspace as the investigation into the cause of Sunday's deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash continues. The Oman Civil Aviation authority also announced Tuesday that the country was 'temporarily suspending operations of Boeing 737 Max aircraft into and out of all Omani airports until further notice.' Update 5:10 a.m. EST March 12: Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority is temporarily suspending “all flights into or out of the country by Boeing 737 Max” jets, The Associated Press reported early Tuesday. Meanwhile, South Korean carrier Eastar Jet said it is suspending operations of the aircraft model and will use Boeing 737-800 planes instead. The news came just hours after a U.S. team traveled to Ethiopia to help investigate Sunday’s deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash. Read more here. Update 11:45 p.m. EST March 11: More than a dozen airlines and the governments of Indonesia and China have grounded Boeing 737 Max 8 jets after Sunday’s crash in Ethiopia, according to The New York Times. The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the downed airliner were recovered Monday at the crash site just outside Addis Ababa and could help authorities speed up the investigation as Boeing tries to contain the repercussions from two 737 Max 8 crashes in just over four months. A Lion Air 737 Max 8 crashed last October killing all 189 people aboard. The similarity of the crashes is concerning not only pilots and flight attendants, but travelers, too. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are the only two American carriers that use the Boeing 737 Max 8, the Times reported, and they’re still flying the aircraft as are 16 other carriers. Several lawmakers, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Sen. Richard Blumenthal are calling on the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8s until the Ethiopian Airlines crash investigation is complete. Update 1 p.m. EST March 11: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday was “a sad day for many around the word, and for the UN in particular,” after 157 people died in an Ethiopian Airlines flight out of Addis Ababa. At least 21 UN workers were among those killed, officials said. “A global tragedy has hit close to home, and the United Nations is united in grief,” Guterres said. “Our colleagues were women and men, junior professionals and seasoned officials, hailing from all corners of the globe and with a wide range of expertise. ... They all had one thing in common. A spirit to serve the people of the world and make it a better place overall.” Authorities continue to investigate the crash. Update 11:20 a.m. EST March 11: Boeing officials said the company has no plans to issue new guidance to operators in the wake of Sunday’s deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash. “Safety is our number one priority and we are taking every measure to fully understand all aspects of this accident, working closely with the investigating team and all regulatory authorities involved,” Charlie Miller, Bowing’s vice president of communications, said in a statement obtained by CNN. “The investigation is in its early stages, but at this point, based on the information available, we do not have any basis to issue new guidance to operators.” Sunday’s crash was the second fatal accident since October involving a Boeing 737 Max 8. Last year, 189 people died when a Lion Air model of the same plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Indonesia. Update 11 a.m. EST March 11: Boeing stock prices tumbled in early trading Monday in the wake of Sunday’s deadly Ethiopia Airlines crash. Shares of Boeing stock were down more than 12 percent shortly after trading opened Monday, according to The New York Times. Sunday’s crash was the second fatal accident since October involving a Boeing 737 Max 8. Last year, 189 people died when a Lion Air model of the same plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Indonesia. Update 10 a.m. EST March 11: A six-member team of U.S. aviation experts was en route to Ethiopia on Monday, according to Ethiopia’s state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate. Ambassador Michael Raynor told the broadcaster that experts with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were expected to arrive Tuesday at the crash site. Boeing and Interpol officials are also investigating the crash. Update 9:30 a.m EST March 11: Officials with the Baltimore-based Catholic Relief Services identified four of its staff members killed in Sunday's Ethiopia Airlines crash. Officials said Sara Chalachew, Getnet Alemayehu, Sintayehu Aymeku and Mulusew Alemu were traveling to Nairobi to attend a training. Officials said the four, who were Ethiopian nationals, worked in finance, logistics and procurement. “Although we are in mourning, we celebrate the lives of these colleagues and the selfless contributions they made to our mission, despite the risks and sacrifices that humanitarian work can often entail,” Catholic Relief Services officials said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and all of those who lost loved ones as a result of this tragedy.” Update 8:35 a.m. EST March 11: Pope Francis has sent his condolences to the victims of Sunday morning’s deadly Ethiopian Airlines flight crash. The Vatican’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said in a statement released Monday that the pope was sad to learn of the crash, which officials said killed all 157 people on board shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa. “His Holiness Pope Francis offers prayers for the deceased from various countries and commends their souls to the mercy of Almighty God,” Parolin said. “Pope Francis sends heartfelt condolences to their families, and upon all who mourn this tragic loss he invokes the divine blessings of consolation and strength.” Update 6:34 a.m. EST March 11: Ethiopian state-run TV is reporting that crews have recovered the black box from the plane that crashed Sunday, according to The Associated Press. Meanwhile, Indonesia announced it is grounding Boeing 737 Max 8 jets in the wake of Sunday’s crash, the AP reported Monday. Update 5:37 a.m. EST March 11: An Ethiopian Airlines spokesman said the carrier grounded its Boeing 737 Max 8 jets in the wake of Sunday’s deadly crash, The Associated Press reported Monday. Chinese airlines and the Caribbean’s Cayman Airways also temporarily stopped using the planes. Update 6:30 p.m. EST March 10: United Nations employees and other humanitarian workers are among the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash Sunday morning near Bishoftu. The U.N. was trying to confirm with the Ethiopian government the identities of its workers, who were heading to Nairobi for a session of the United Nations Environment Assembly, “described as the world’s highest decision-making body on the environment,” according to the New York Times. Members of another U.N. agency, the World Food Program, were also among the dead, the program’s chief confirmed in a tweet. Other U.N. aides and members of Catholic Relief Services and other organizations were also killed in the crash, the Times reported. The disaster is eerily similar to a Lion Air crash in Indonesia last October that killed all 189 people on board. The Lion Air crash also involved a Boeing 737 Max 8 that went down shortly after takeoff. It’s unclear why the Ethiopian plane went down and the airline’s CEO cautioned against jumping to any conclusions. 'Ethiopian Airlines is one of the safest airlines in the world. At this stage we cannot rule out anything,' CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said, according to The Associated Press. Update 11:20 a.m. EST March 10: The Associated Press has published a list of nationalities of 150 of the 157 people believed to have been on board the Ethiopian Airlines plane. Eight Americans were killed in the flight. Kenya: 32 Canada: 18 Ethiopia: 9 China: 8 Italy: 8 United States: 8 France: 7 UK: 7 Egypt: 6 Germany: 5 India: 4 Slovakia: 4 Austria: 3 Russia: 3 Sweden: 3 Spain: 2 Israel: 2 Morocco: 2 Poland: 2 Belgium: 1 Djibouti: 1 Indonesia: 1 Ireland: 1 Mozambique: 1 Norway: 1 Rwanda: 1 Saudi Arabia: 1 Sudan: 1 Somalia: 1 Serbia: 1 Togo: 1 Uganda: 1 Yemen: 1 Nepal: 1 Nigeria: 1 U.N. passport: 1 ﻿Original report: According to the BBC, eight crew members and 149 passengers were on the Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 when it crashed about 8:44 a.m. Ethiopian time near Bishoftu, the airline said. The victims included people from 35 countries, including 32 Kenyans and 17 Ethiopians, The Associated Press reported. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office issued the following statement about the incident: “The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning,” the statement read. ﻿The Associated Press contributed to this report.