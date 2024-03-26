NBA opens investigation into Raptors' Jontay Porter, AP source says

The NBA has opened an investigation into Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter amid gambling allegations, a person with knowledge of the probe said Monday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because neither the league nor the Raptors had revealed the issue publicly.

ESPN first reported the investigation, which it said included Porter's performance in games on Jan. 26 and March 20. In both games, Porter played briefly before leaving citing injury or illness; he played 4 minutes and 24 seconds against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first of those games, then played 2:43 against Sacramento in the second game.

In both cases, he did not come close to hitting the prop-wager lines for points, rebounds and 3-pointers that bettors could play. ESPN said the props surrounding Porter for the Clippers game were 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists; he finished with no points, three rebounds and one assist. For the Kings game, they were around 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds; Porter finished that game with no points and two rebounds.

Porter was away from the Raptors for Monday’s home game against Brooklyn, citing personal reasons. He also was out for Saturday’s loss at Washington, again for personal reasons. His locker was empty ahead of Monday’s game against the Nets, although his nameplate was still in place.

The 24-year-old Porter, the brother of Denver forward Michael Porter, is averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26 games, including five starts. The 6-foot-10 Porter also played in 11 games for Memphis in the 2020-21 season.

___

Associated Press freelance writer Ian Harrison in Toronto contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.