NASCAR's Katherine Legge says she has been receiving death threats after Xfinity crash at Rockingham

NASCAR driver Katherine Legge said she has been receiving “hate mail” and “death threats” from auto racing fans after she was involved in a crash that collected veteran driver Kasey Kahne during the Xfinity Series race last weekend at Rockingham.

Legge, who has started four Indy 500s but is a relative novice in stock cars, added during Tuesday's episode of her “Throttle Therapy” podcast that “the inappropriate social media comments I've received aren't just disturbing, they are unacceptable.”

“Let me be very clear,” the British driver said, “I'm here to race and I'm here to compete, and I won't tolerate any of these threats to my safety or to my dignity, whether that's on track or off of it.”

Legge became the first woman in seven years to start a Cup Series race earlier this year at Phoenix. But her debut in NASCAR's top series ended when Legge, who had already spun once, was involved in another spin and collected Daniel Suarez.

Her next start was the lower-level Xfinity race in Rockingham, North Carolina, last Saturday. Legge was good enough to make the field on speed but was bumped off the starting grid because of ownership points. Ultimately, she was able to take J.J. Yeley's seat in the No. 53 car for Joey Gase Motorsports, which had to scramble at the last minute to prepare the car for her.

Legge was well off the pace as the leaders were lapping her, and when she entered Turn 1, William Sawalich got into the back of her car. That sent Legge spinning, and Kahne had nowhere to go, running into her along the bottom of the track.

“I gave (Sawalich) a lane and the reason the closing pace looks so high isn’t because I braked mid-corner. I didn’t. I stayed on my line, stayed doing my speed, which obviously isn’t the speed of the leaders because they’re passing me,” Legge said. “He charged in a bit too hard, which is the speed difference you see. He understeered up a lane and into me, which spun me around.”

The 44-year-old Legge has experience in a variety of cars across numerous series. She made seven IndyCar starts for Dale Coyne Racing last year, and she has raced for several teams over more than a decade in the IMSA SportsCar series.

She has dabbled in NASCAR in the past, too, starting four Xfinity races during the 2018 season and another two years ago.

“I have earned my seat on that race track," Legge said. "I’ve worked just as hard as any of the other drivers out there, and I’ve been racing professionally for the last 20 years. I’m 100 percent sure that the ... the teams that employed me — without me bringing any sponsorship money for the majority of those 20 years — did not do so as a DEI hire, or a gimmick, or anything else. It’s because I can drive a race car.”

Legge believes the vitriol she has received on social media is indicative of a larger issue with women in motorsports.

“Luckily,” she said, “I have been in tougher battles than you guys in the comment sections.”

Legge has received plenty of support from those in the racing community. IndyCar driver Marco Andretti clapped back at one critic on social media who called Legge “unproven” in response to a post about her history at the Indy 500.

“It's wild to me how many grown men talk badly about badass girls like this,” Andretti wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Does it make them feel more manly from the couch or something?”

