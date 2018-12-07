Listen Live
Federal prosecutors recommend significant prison time for Michael Cohen

Download the WSB Radio App to Track Potential Winter Weather this Weekend.

Murray the Big 12 offensive player of year, OU's 4th in row
Murray the Big 12 offensive player of year, OU's 4th in row

Murray the Big 12 offensive player of year, OU's 4th in row
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates on the sidelines after throwing a touchdown against Oklahoma during the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas. Murray was named The Associated Press college football Player of the Year, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

Murray the Big 12 offensive player of year, OU's 4th in row

Updated:
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File

FORT WORTH, Texas -  Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is the unanimous pick for The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year, the fourth consecutive season a player from the conference champion Sooners has won the honor.

Murray, a Heisman Trophy finalist who this week was also named the AP's national player of the year , was one of a league-high six first-team picks from Oklahoma on the AP All-Big 12 team announced Friday.

West Virginia junior linebacker David Long Jr. was selected as the league's top defensive player, and Kansas freshman running back/kick returner Pooka Williams Jr. the league's newcomer of the year. The ballots were submitted before Williams' arrest on suspicion of domestic battery this week. Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley was named Big 12 coach of the year in a split vote.

Murray has set a school record with 4,945 total yards (4,053 passing, 892 rushing) and accounted for 51 touchdowns (40 passing, 11 rushing) after the first-round MLB draft pick succeeded Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback this season. Mayfield was the AP Big 12 top offensive player in 2015 and 2017, and Oklahoma big-play receiver Dede Westbrook won it in 2016.

Long has 97 tackles, including 18 1/2 tackles for loss and eight sacks in his 11 games so far. Williams is the Big 12 leader with 151 all-purpose yards a game after he finished his first season with 1,125 yards rushing, 289 yards receiving and 246 yards on kickoff returns.

The Sooners this season became the first team to win four consecutive Big 12 titles and are going to the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row under Riley. He received nine of the 20 votes for coach of the year, while Iowa State's Matt Campbell got seven and Baylor's Matt Rhule got the final four.

Long got 12 first-place votes for the defensive player honor, with Kansas linebacker Joe Dineen Jr. and Texas defensive end Charles Omenihu, both first-team picks, each received three. Williams, a first-team pick as the all-purpose player and second-team running back, got 16 votes for top newcomer.

___

The 2018 AP All-Big 12 team, as selected by a panel of 20 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with players listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. ("u-" denotes unanimous selections, (asterisk)-three WRs tie for second spot):

First Team

Offense

QB_u-Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, 5-10, 195, Jr., Allen, Texas.

RB_Alex Barnes, Kansas State, 6-1, 225, Jr., Pittsburg, Kansas.

RB_David Montgomery, Iowa State, 5-11, 216, Jr., Cincinnati.

T_Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia, 6-5, 323 Sr., Miami.

T_u-Dalton Risner, Kansas State, 6-5, 308, Sr., Wiggins, Colorado.

G_Ben Powers, Oklahoma, 6-4, 313, Sr., Wichita, Kansas.

G_Dru Samia, Oklahoma, 6-5, 303, Sr., Sacramento, California.

C_Zach Shackelford, Texas, 6-4, 295, Jr., Belton, Texas.

TE_Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma, 6-4, 221, So., Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

WR(asterisk)_Marquise Brown, Oklahoma, 5-10, 168, Jr., Hollywood, Florida.

WR(asterisk)_Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 185, So., Fort Worth, Texas.

WR(asterisk)_Antoine Wesley, Texas Tech, 6-5, 200, Jr., Las Vegas.

All-purpose player — Pooka Williams, Jr., Kansas, 5-10, 170, Fr., New Orleans.

K_Austin Seibert, Oklahoma, 5-9, 214, Belleville, Illinois.

Defense

DE_Ben Banogu, TCU, 6-4, 249, Sr., McKinney, Texas.

DE_Charles Omenihu, Texas, 6-6, 275, Sr., Rowlett, Texas.

DT_James Lynch, Baylor, 6-4, 285, So., Round Rock, Texas.

DT_Daniel Wise, Kansas, 6-3, 290, Sr., Lewisville, Texas.

LB_Dakota Allen, Texas Tech, 6-1, 235, Sr., Humble, Texas.

LB_Joe Dineen Jr., Kansas, 6-2, 235, Sr., Lawrence, Kansas.

LB_u-David Long Jr., West Virginia, 5-11, 223, Jr., Cincinnati.

CB_Kris Boyd, Texas, 6-0, 195, Sr. Gilmer, Texas.

CB_Adrian Frye, Texas Tech, 6-0, 190, Fr., Houston.

S_Kenny Robinson Jr., West Virginia, 6-2, 198, So., Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania.

S_Caden Sterns, Texas, 6-0, 205, Fr., Cibolo, Texas.

P_Drew Galitz, Baylor, 6-0, 221, Sr., Rowlett, Texas.

Second Team

Offense

QB_Will Grier, West Virginia, 6-2, 223, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina.

RB_Justice Hill, Oklahoma State, 5-10, 190, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma.

RB_Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas, 5-10, 170, Fr., Marrero, Louisiana.

T_Bobby Evans, Oklahoma, 6-5, 301, Jr., Allen, Texas.

T_Cody Ford, Oklahoma, 6-4, 338, Jr., Pineville, Louisiana.

G_Jack Anderson, Texas Tech, 6-5, 321, So., Frisco, Texas.

G_Josh Sills, West Virginia, 6-6, 331, So., Byeville, Ohio.

C_Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, 6-5, 325, Fr., Shawnee, Oklahoma.

TE_Trevon Wesco, West Virginia, 6-4, 272, Sr., Martinsburg, West Virginia.

WR_Hakeem Butler, Iowa State, 6-6, 225, Jr., Baltimore.

WR_David Sills V, West Virginia, 6-4, 203, Sr., Wilmington, Delaware.

All-purpose player_CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma, 6-2, 189, So., Richmond, Texas.

K_Clayton Hatfield, Texas Tech, 5-10, 185, Sr., Boerne, Texas.

Defense

DE_Jordan Brailford, Oklahoma State, 6-3, 250, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma.

DE_L.J. Collier, TCU, 6-4, 276, Sr., Munday, Texas.

DT_Kenny Bigelow Jr., West Virginia, 6-4, 304, Sr., Wilmington, Delaware.

DT_Ray Lima, Iowa State, 6-3, 302, Jr., Los Angeles.

LB_Gary Johnson, Texas, 6-0, 225, Sr., Douglas, Alabama.

LB_Clay Johnston, Baylor, 6-1, 226, Jr., Abilene, Texas.

LB_Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, 6-2, 238, So., Missouri City, Texas.

CB_Jeff Gladney, TCU, 6-0, 183, Jr., New Boston, Texas.

CB_Brian Peavy, Iowa State, 5-9, 194, Sr., Houston.

S_Greg Eisworth, Iowa State, 6-0, 198, So., Grand Prairie, Texas.

S_Ridwan Issahaku, TCU, 6-1, 196, Sr., Norcross, Georgia.

P_Kyle Thompson, Kansas, 6-4, 210, So., El Cajon, California.

___

Coach of the year — Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma.

Offensive player of the year — u-Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma.

Defensive player of the year — David Long Jr., LB, West Virginia

Newcomer of the year — Pooka Williams Jr., RB/KR, Kansas.

___

AP All-Big 12 Voting Panel:

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman; Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register; Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman; Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail; Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News; Paul Catalina, ESPN Central Texas; Mark Cooper, Tulsa World; Drew Davison, Fort Worth Star-Telegram; Matt Galloway, Topeka Capital-Journal; Bill Haisten, Tulsa World; Suzanne Halliburton, Austin American-Statesman; Blair Kerkhoff, Kansas City Star; Sean Manning, The Dominion Post; Tyler Palmateer, Norman Transcript; Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register; Soren Petro, Sports Radio 810; Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle; Carlos Silva, Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal; John Werner, Waco Tribune-Herald; Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

______

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Federal prosecutors recommend significant prison time for Michael Cohen
    Federal prosecutors recommend significant prison time for Michael Cohen
    Court filings Friday revealed additional details in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. >> Read more trending news  >> More on Robert Mueller's investigation  Update 4:49 p.m. EST Dec. 7: Prosecutors say ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen deserves substantial prison time, despite his cooperation. Update 7:06 a.m. EST Dec. 7: President Donald Trump continued his Twitter barrage early Friday, wondering if the “scathing document” written by U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about former FBI director James Comey would be included in the report expected from Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Update 6:35 a.m. EST Dec. 7: Trump took a shot at Special Counsel Robert Mueller in an early Friday tweet. The president said Mueller had “many” conflicts of interests with “Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey,” the former director of the FBI, calling the two men “best friends.” The president also characterized the probe as a “witch hunt” in his first tweet of the day. Original report: Robert Mueller’s deadline is approaching fast. The special counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice is expected to reveal new details ahead of a Friday deadline in his investigation into possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, The New York Times reported. Sentencing memos are expected to be filed for Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager; and Michael Cohen, the president’s former personal lawyer. >> Who is Robert Mueller? Mueller is facing a Friday deadline to file both memos, CNN reported. Last month, Mueller accused Manafort of lying to prosecutors, a violation of a plea bargain deal, the Times reported. Mueller will submit information about the alleged lies when he files his memo in a federal court in Washington, the newspaper reported. >> Cohen pleads guilty to making false statements Also Friday, Mueller's office and the Southern District of New York are expected to file sentencing memos on Cohen. The president’s longtime attorney pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to making false statements to Congress last year in connection to a Trump real estate deal in Russia. Mueller must file by Friday afternoon. Friday’s filings follow a sentencing memo on Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser. >> Mueller recommends little to no jail time for Flynn Mueller released a heavily redacted pre-sentencing report Tuesday and recommended little to no jail time for Flynn, who pleaded guilty last December to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials.
    Suicide recorded on cell phone sends Utah man to prison
    A Utah man who helped a teenager kill herself and filmed the act to fulfill what prosecutors called a fascination with death was sentenced Friday to at least five years and up to life in prison. Tyerell Joe Przybycien, 19, apologized to the girl's family, saying what he did 'doesn't deserve pity,' the Deseret News reported. The girl's mother, Sue Bryan, condemned Przybycien as a 'sociopath' who researched the fatal hanging ahead of time by carefully measuring rope, nooses and trees. 'There are no words to describe the nightmare that I endure,' Bryan said. 'Every day I wake up and have to live the horror of her death over and over.' Jchandra Brown, 16, was a cheerleader with blue streaks in her hair who loved playing with her young nephews and had been making prom plans before she hung herself in a canyon south of Salt Lake City in May 2017, Bryan said. 'She was an anxious downcast teenager . trying to find her place in the world,' said prosecutor Chad Grunander. Her former high school classmate was 'the worst person for her in this trying time of her life.' At one point, Przybycien told a friend that helping her kill herself would be 'like getting away with murder,' prosecutors have said. His grandfather, Larry Przybycien, painted a different picture of him, saying he'd been kind to people over the years, including those with disabilities, and his family wanted him to come home, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The young man's use of alcohol and drugs combined with his developing teen brain, led to 'poor decisions,' defense attorney Gregory Stewart said. Przybycien had just turned 18 at the time when Brown killed herself. Her body was found by a turkey hunter alongside a cell phone with the video Przybycien made of her passing out and dying. The recording showed him occasionally calling out to her as she inhaled compressed air and stepped off a platform, but not stopping her or trying to help. Przybycien showed up at the scene crying while detectives were investigating. His lawyers argued against a murder charge in the case, saying suicide notes in her handwriting showed she made her own decision. Judge James Brady disagreed and let the charge stand. Przybycien eventually pleaded guilty to child abuse homicide in an agreement with prosecutors. He also pleaded guilty to reduced charges after child pornography was found on his phone during the investigation into Brown's death. He will serve up to five years in that case, though that time will run concurrent with the sentence in Brown's death. In Utah, judges hand down indefinite sentences and a parole board decides when inmates are released. The case carried echoes of a young Massachusetts woman, Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last year for encouraging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages when she was a teenager.
    Georgia State Professor Gets $2 million Grant for Cancer Drug
    Zhi-Ren Liu, a biology professor in the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgia State University, has received a two-year, $2 million grant from the National Cancer Institute to develop a new drug for pancreatic cancer, which has a five-year survival rate of just 7 percent.Pancreatic cancer is so lethal in part because it’s difficult for conventional drugs to penetrate the dense fibrotic stroma — thickened, scar-like tissue that surrounds the tumor, protecting it and helping it grow. This new drugs is more effective at penetrating that tissue. Conventional treatments just deliver the anti-cancer drug.
    After applying for job at Kohl's, Florida man tries to steal shoes from store, sheriff says
    A Florida man stole two pairs of shoes to give as gifts to his mother after an interview for a job at a Kohl’s department store, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.  >> Read more trending news  Dominick Breedlove went to the store around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday for the job interview, investigators said. After finishing the interview, he went to the shoe department, searching the display for shoes without a security tag. After he found a pair, he went to his car and returned with a Kohl’s bag from a previous trip to the store. He went back to the shoe department, put the shoes in the bag and walked over to the customer service desk, investigators said. Because of the long line at the counter, Breedlove went back to the shoe department and looked for another pair.  After selecting another pair of shoes, he walked past the cashiers and out to the parking lot.  Breedlove was taken into custody in the parking lot as he walked to his car, investigators said. He had in his possession an $80 pair of women’s Nike Air Bella TR shoes and a $70 pair of women’s Nike Elite TR shoes. Breedlove was arrested and charged with retail theft. He was being held at the Hernando County Detention Center on $500 bond. Breedlove did not get the job at Kohl’s.
    Trump chooses new Attorney General, ridicules former Secretary of State
    Amid reports that his White House Chief of Staff might be on his way out, President Donald Trump on Friday said he will nominate former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to serve in that post again, as the President also publicly insulted his former Secretary of State, hours after Rex Tillerson offered a less than flattering review of his time working in the Trump Cabinet. “A terrific person, a terrific man,” the President said of Barr, who served as Attorney General for the first President Bush. “He was my first choice from day one,” the President said. “Respected by Republicans and respected by Democrats.” Barr’s nomination back in the late 1991 generated no controversy, as the Senate approved his choice on a voice vote – that seems unlikely to be duplicated in 2019. “I think he will serve with great distinction,” the President added. While the President had high praise for Barr, he took no questions about the future of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, as news reports indicated that Kelly’s future with the White House was tenuous at best. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump publicly unloaded on one former member of his Cabinet, calling his first Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ‘dumb as a rock,’ and ‘lazy as hell.’ “I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough,” the President said in a tweet sent from aboard Air Force One. In a televised conversation last night in Texas with Bob Schieffer of CBS, Tillerson said the President was, ‘pretty undisciplined, doesn’t like to read, doesn’t read briefing reports, doesn’t like to get into the details of a lot of things.’ That predictably led to a stinging rebuke from the President via Twitter, as he flew back to Washington from an event in Kansas City. In a tweet from Air Force One, the President said Tiller was “was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell.” Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn’t have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018 “I think he grew tired of me being the guy every day who said, ‘you can’t do that,'” Tillerson said.
    Teacher fired for refusing to call student by preferred pronoun
    A Virginia high school teacher has been fired after officials said he refused to call a transgender student by the student's preferred pronoun. >> Read more trending news  Media outlets report Peter Vlaming, a French teacher at West Point High School in West Point, Virginia, had been on administrative leave since Oct. 31 for not using the preferred pronoun of a female-to-male transgender student. The West Point School Board voted Thursday for his termination, saying he violated policies that prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity. The student and student's parents met with Vlaming multiple times and expressed their concerns, according to the Virginian-Pilot. Vlaming said religious reasons prevented him from referring to the student as male. He shared his views with the parents and agreed to use the student's male name, but said he would avoid using pronouns like 'he,' 'him,' 'she' or 'her' when referring to the student. An incident occurred where the student was wearing virtual reality goggles and almost ran into a wall, and Vlaming shouted “don’t let her run into the wall.” The parents then said it was unhealthy for their child to remain in Vlaming’s class, said the school division’s attorney Stacy Haney. Vlaming's attorney Shawn Voyles said Thursday that he and Vlaming will 'look at his options,' including filing an appeal in court.
