Mookie Betts put on IL by Dodgers with broken left hand after getting hit by fastball

REALES-DODGERS Mookie Betts, de los Dodgers de Los Ángeles (izquierda), se retuerce de dolor sobre el terreno tras ser golpeado por un lanzamiento, mientras que el mánager Dave Roberts y un entrenador lo asisten durante la séptima entrada del juego de béisbol ante los Reales de Kansas City, el 16 de junio de 2024, en Los Ángeles. (AP Foto/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

DENVER — (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts went on the injured list Monday for the first time this season with a broken left hand.

The 31-year-old shortstop was hit by a 97.9 mph fastball from reliever Dan Altavilla in the seventh inning of Sunday's 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.

The former AL MVP and seven-time All-Star is hitting .304 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 72 games.

The Dodgers recalled outfielder Miguel Vargas for his second stint this season. He hit .250 with three doubles, one homer and four RBI in eight games. Vargas was batting .290 with eight homers and 38 RBI in 41 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

