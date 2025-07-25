MLB trade deadline: Eugenio Suárez, Mitch Keller, Seth Lugo among prized players who could move

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks got the trade deadline party started on Thursday night when they dealt 2024 All-Star Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners for two pitching prospects.

That probably won't be the last time the D-backs make news before the July 31 deadline.

Arizona has had a disappointing season with a 50-53 record and now appears to be one of the most active sellers on the MLB market, dangling third baseman Eugenio Suárez and starting pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

The potential buyers include teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers, who are all trying to beef up their rosters in hopes of a deep playoff run.

The market is heating up quickly: The Yankees acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Rockies on Friday while the Mets added left-handed reliever Gregory Soto from the Orioles.

The D-backs have been one of the most intriguing teams in baseball over the past few weeks because management has had to make a tough decision whether to buy or sell. Arizona had a 50-50 record after sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals following the All-Star break but were then swept by the Houston Astros.

Those three losses appeared to seal their fate as sellers — though Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said he's still open to changing course.

“I want to see this team to continue to go out there and play,” Hazen said. “I haven't decided what it's going to look like, honestly. I'm open-minded to a number of different things. ... Quite frankly, we're listening to what people have to say and what people have to offer and we're going to do what's best for the long term for this organization.”

Naylor's already gone and he'll help a Seattle lineup that could use a little more punch. Suárez is having one of the best seasons of his career, slugging 36 homers over 101 games, and is arguably the best bat on the market.

Here's a look at some of the top players who could be available as teams try to upgrade for the stretch run:

Eugenio Suárez, 3B, Arizona Diamondbacks

Suarez is just an average defensive third baseman these days, but that's not why teams want to acquire him. He's got the kind of bat that can carry a team for weeks at a time, major pop from the right side of the plate. He has 312 career homers, is well-liked in the locker room and has been productive in limited postseason at-bats with a .300 average.

Mitch Keller, SP, Pittsburgh Pirates

The 29-year-old Keller has been overshadowed in the Pirates' rotation thanks to the emergence of young star Paul Skenes, but the right-hander has been a reliable starter for the past four seasons and was an All-Star in 2023. The one catch is it'll take a sizable haul for the Pirates to make a deal: He's under contract through 2028 as part of a relatively reasonable $77 million, five-year deal.

Seth Lugo, SP, Kansas City Royals

Lugo has thrived in Kanas City over the past three seasons, moving to the starting rotation from the bullpen and providing consistent results. The 2024 All-Star has a 7-5 record with a 2.95 ERA over 19 starts this year.

Zac Gallen, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks

Gallen is having the worst full season of his career with a 7-11 record and 5.58 ERA but could still be an attractive add for a team that needs a starter. The 29-year-old right-hander has been one of the top pitchers in the National League over the past five years, finishing in the top 10 of the Cy Young voting in 2020, 2022 and 2023. His stuff is still good and he's had a handful of dominant starts this season.

Merrill Kelly, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks

The 36-year-old righty has quietly been one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball with a 9-5 record and 3.32 ERA. He was also excellent during the D-backs' postseason run in 2023 with a 3-1 record, 2.25 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 24 innings. Kelly doesn't have an overpowering fastball but has a five-pitch mix that has consistently delivered results.

Sandy Alcantara, SP, Miami Marlins

The 29-year-old Alcantara isn't the same pitcher he was when he won the 2022 NL Cy Young Award, but the right-hander still has quite a bit of upside. He gave up just one unearned run over seven innings in a win against the Padres on Wednesday, which might help his value. His rotation partner Edward Cabrera — another right-hander — could also garner attention with a 3.48 ERA over 17 starts.

Ryan O'Hearn, 1B/DH, Baltimore Orioles

The 31-year-old is having a career year with a .281 average, .375 on-base percentage and 14 homers, helping him earn All-Star honors for the first time in his career. His left-handed bat would be useful in a contender's lineup.

