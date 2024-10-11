Sports

MLB moves start of Tigers-Guardians decisive ALDS Game 5 from night to day

APTOPIX ALDS Guardians Tigers Baseball Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan (38) celebrates with teammate Will Brennan, right, at the end of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. The Guardians won 5-4. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Citing a chance of inclement weather, Major League Baseball moved the start time of Saturday's decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between Detroit and Cleveland from 8:08 p.m. to a 1:08 p.m.

The change was announced Friday as the Tigers were going through a workout at Progressive Field.

Cleveland evened the back-and-forth series by rallying to win Game 4 on Thursday night. Pinch-hitter David Fry's two-run homer in the seventh inning helped the AL Central champions avoid elimination.

While the seven-hour switch could be inconvenient to some, it will allow Ohio State and Guardians fans from having to switch between flipping their TVs from the baseball broadcast to the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes game at No. 3 Oregon, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

