Misiorowski exits Brewers debut with leg cramps after holding Cardinals hitless for 5 innings

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski insisted he didn't realize he had a no-hitter going when the 23-year-old flamethrower took the mound for the sixth inning of his dazzling major league debut.

"I had no clue," Misiorowski said after Milwaukee's 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night. "I thought one of the popups landed."

The Brewers couldn't quite complete the no-no — but they might have gotten even better news. It appears the injury that knocked the 6-foot-7 right-hander out of the game wasn't serious.

Misiorowski, 23, had just thrown a third straight ball to Victor Scott to open the sixth when his foot landed awkwardly on the front of the mound. After Brewers medical staff went out to check on him, Misiorowski exited the game and Nick Mears came out of the bullpen.

The Brewers later said Misiorowski left due to cramping in his right calf and quadriceps.

“Of course, I don’t want to leave like that,” Misiorowski said. “I feel like I could have kept going, but I cramped up. Stuff happens.”

Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said Misiorowski also may have turned an ankle.

Misiorowski indicated there's no reason to worry.

“All good,” he replied to a postgame question about how he felt.

Until Misiorowski's untimely exit, his debut couldn't have gone much better as he showcased the elite velocity that made him one of baseball's top pitching prospects.

“I don't think it was anywhere near what I thought,” Misiorowski said. “I thought I was going to give up a few hits, get your ‘welcome to the show’ kind of experience. I just kind of rolled with it.”

Control always has been the concern as Misiorowski worked his way up the ladder in the Brewers' farm system, and he did have four walks Thursday. But he also struck out five while lighting up the radar gun all night.

He reached 100 mph with each of the first three pitches he threw to Lars Nootbaar to start the game. Two pitches later, Nootbaar fouled off a 102.2 mph offering. According to MLB.com, that 102.2 mph pitch was the fastest by any Brewers starter since pitch tracking began in 2008.

Statcast indicated 14 of the 81 pitches Misiorowski threw — including 11 of his first 24 — reached at least 100 mph. According to MLB.com, the only pitchers since 2008 to throw more pitches of at least 100 mph in their debuts were Hunter Greene in 2022, Erik Cordier in 2014, Paul Skenes in 2024 and Mason Miller in 2023.

“We've done a good job this year (against) guys we haven't faced and guys just coming up and making their debuts, just taking a good approach,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “But that's a different arm, man. He did a nice job. The velo is real. The extension is real.”

Misiorowski's velocity shouldn't have come as a surprise. While pitching for the Brewers’ Triple-A Nashville affiliate last month, Misiorowski threw a 103 mph pitch, the fastest recorded by a true starter in the majors or minors since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

In his big league debut, Misiorowski averaged 99.1 mph on 41 four-seam fastballs. He mixed in 24 sliders, 11 curveballs and two changeups, throwing 49 of 81 pitches for strikes. He got 13 swings and misses: seven on fastballs, four on sliders and one each on the curve and changeup.

“He was impressive every way you look at it,” Murphy said. “I think he was super nervous before the game, and that's to be expected, but I think he handled it really, really well.”

Now he must try to build on this sensational debut. Misiorowski's new teammates believe he's up to the challenge.

“I think he's shown that he's ready,” left-hander Aaron Ashby said. “He's asking the right questions. He's doing the right things. He's preparing himself the right way.”

Ashby allowed a leadoff single to Willson Contreras in the seventh that broke up Milwaukee's no-hit bid, but he worked three innings to earn his third career save. Ashby and Misiorowski both come from Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri, though they didn't play there at the same time.

The fact that Misiorowski said he felt fine after his worrisome finish should help Brewers fans sleep better before his next start.

They aren't alone in that regard. Misiorowski is happy he won't have to deal with another restless night now that his debut is out of the way.

“I haven't slept for probably two days,” he said. “It's going to be nice to go home and actually sleep.”

