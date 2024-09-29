Minnesota's Napheesa Collier is Defensive Player of the Year and Cheryl Reeve is Coach of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Napheesa Collier was voted the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and Cheryl Reeve earned the Coach of the Year award on Sunday.

Collier won the defensive award for the first time, receiving 36 votes from a 67-person national media panel. A'ja Wilson finished second with 26 votes.

The Lynx star ranked second in the league in steals per game (1.91), She was fourth in defensive rebounds per game (7.5) and seventh in blocks per game (1.41), finishing with career highs in both categories.

She helped Minnesota finish second in the league in defensive rating (94.8) and fewest points allowed (75.6).

Collier led the Lynx to the second-best record in the league (30-10) under the guidance of Reeve, who won the coaching award for a record fourth time. Reeve received 62 of the 67 votes for Coach of the Year. New York’s Sandy Brondello had four votes and Indiana’s Christie Sides got the one.

Reeve also earned WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year for the second time. Talisa Rhea of the Seattle Storm finished second.

Reeve broke a tie with Van Chancellor of the Houston Comets (1997-99) and Mike Thibault of the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics (2006, 2008 and 2013), who each won coach of the year three times. Reeve was previously honored in 2011, 2016 and 2020.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.