Minnesota Wild sign Kirill Kaprizov to richest deal in NHL history, $136 million over 8 years

The Minnesota Wild signed star left wing Kirill Kaprizov to an eight-year, $136 million extension on Tuesday, giving him the richest contract in NHL history.

Kaprizov will count $17 million against the salary cap beginning next season. It's the highest annual average salary of any player since the league's cap era began in 2005, surpassing Auston Matthews' $13.25 million with Toronto. Alex Ovechkin's 13-year, $124 million contract signed with Washington in 2008 was previously the highest total value.

Kaprizov's contract sets a new bar at one of the most intriguing times in hockey. The best player in the world, Connor McDavid, is entering the final year of his contract with Edmonton and could become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Jack Eichel and Artemi Panarin are also pending UFAs.

Kaprizov will play this season on the final year of a five-year, $45 million deal he signed in Sept. 2021, when he started that contract by tallying 47 goals and 61 assists in 81 games in the 2021-22 season, all career highs.

Kaprizov won the Calder Trophy with 27 goals and 24 assists in 55 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season and has been the Wild’s most productive and dynamic player ever since. He received 99 of 100 first-place votes as the league’s top rookie, becoming the first Wild player to win the award.

Drafted in the fifth round in 2015, Kaprizov stayed and played in the KHL in his native Russia until finally signing with Minnesota in July 2020. The only snags for the Wild since then have been off the ice. The pandemic made negotiations more difficult on his previous deal that didn’t get done until right before training camp.

The following summer, his return to his native Russia led to a stressful offseason for the entire organization, as Kaprizov ran into several roadblocks in his attempt to travel back to the U.S. due to political relations between the two countries. Expiration of his work visa and pandemic-related backlogs at foreign consulates made the paperwork process more complicated.

Injuries began to pop up for Kaprizov, but he still managed 40 goals and 35 assists in 67 games in 2022-23 and 46 goals and 50 assists in 75 games in 2023-24. Last season was his most frustrating, when an unspecified lower-body injury arose, eventually required surgery, and ultimately cost him 40 games. He still had 25 goals and 31 assists and returned to the ice with a flourish right before the playoffs, when he had five goals and four assists in a six-game loss in the first round to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kaprizov, who has 386 points in 319 regular-season games and 21 points in 25 playoff games, said after the Wild were eliminated that he wasn’t worried about his contract status.

“I love everything here,” Kaprizov said. “Should be all good.”

There were questions raised as training camp began about whether the situation was truly all good, considering the absence of a deal when the Wild hit the ice for their first practice. But Kaprizov reiterated to reporters after that session how much he enjoys the Twin Cities area, the fans, his teammates and the organization.

The 28-year-old Kaprizov is beloved in the Wild locker room, a frequently smiling, soft-spoken player who has improved his English to the point where he doesn’t use a translator like he did at the beginning of his career. Only right wing Marian Gaborik, the first player ever drafted by the Wild, who entered the league as an expansion club in 2000, had a skill set and scoring touch that rivaled Kaprizov’s in the history of a franchise that has not advanced past the first round of the playoffs in 10 years and never reached the Stanley Cup finals.

The longest and richest contracts in Wild history went to left wing Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter, who signed identical 13-year, $98 million deals on July 4, 2012. The buyouts of those deals in 2021 for a fresh start for team chemistry came at a cost, particularly during the last two seasons with the charges accounting for about 17% of their salary cap.

