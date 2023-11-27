Sports

Minnesota Wild fire coach Dean Evason, assistant Bob Woods after losing 14 of their first 19 games

Sweden Senators Wild Hockey Minnesotas head coach Dean Evason, rear center, attends the NHL Global Series Sweden ice hockey match between Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP) (Claudio Bresciani/AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — The Minnesota Wild fired coach Dean Evason and assistant Bob Woods on Monday after a disappointing start to the NHL season.

General manager Bill Guerin announced the moves and did not say who would be replacing Evason on an interim basis. The Wild have lost 14 of their first 19 games and seven in a row.

Evason was nearly a quarter of the way through his fourth full season as Minnesota’s coach. He got the job as a midseason replacement for Bruce Boudreau in February 2020.

“Dean did an excellent job during his tenure with the Minnesota Wild, especially as head coach of our team,” Guerin said. “I am very thankful for his hard work and dedication to our organization.”

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!