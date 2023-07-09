Miley pitches six strong innings, combines with three relievers to shut out Reds 1-0

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Wade Miley pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers made a first-inning run stand up in a 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

The victory pulled the Brewers to within a game of the NL Central-leading Reds heading into the All-Star break. Milwaukee took two of three in the series.

A trio of Brewers relievers - Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps and Devin Williams - combined to complete the shutout. Williams retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his 20th save in 22 tries.

Christian Yelich led off the Brewers half of the first with a ground-rule double off Ben Lively (4-5) to extend his hitting streak to nine consecutive games. Yelich scored on Jess Winker’s two-out single to center. The Brewers scored in the first inning in all three games in the series.

After giving up a lead-off double to Kevin Newman in the first, Miley (6-2) retired nine consecutive batters before Matt McLain doubled to start the fourth. Miley then struck out the next three batters to get out of the inning. Miley walked three batters in the fifth but, aided by a double play, didn’t allow a run. The Reds threatened again off Miley in the sixth after consecutive singles by Jonathan India and Elly De La Cruz, but again failed to score.

Miley gave up four hits and tied a season high with eight strikeouts.

Lively, making his first appearance since June 20 after a stint on the injured list with a right pectoral muscle strain, retired 13 of 14 batters at one point. He gave up four hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings while walking two and striking out five.

ROSTER MOVE

The Reds reinstated Lively from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment RHP Michael Mariot.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF T.J. Friedl was in pain after fouling a ball off the inside of his right foot in the fifth but remained in the game.

UP NEXT

The Reds and Brewers meet in Cincinnati for a three-game series beginning Friday, following the All-Star break.

------

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP--Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.