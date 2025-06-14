Miley declines to address accusations in court documents about death of Tyler Skaggs

DETROIT — (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left-hander Wade Miley declined on Friday to specifically address an accusation in court documents of providing drugs to the late Tyler Skaggs, a Los Angeles Angels pitcher who died of an accidental overdose in 2019.

Skaggs’ former agent, Ryan Hamill, said in a deposition that Skaggs told him he was using pain pills containing oxycodone, which were provided by Miley.

The deposition is part of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Skaggs' family against the Angels in California. A former publicist for the Angels, Eric Kay, was convicted in Texas of providing the fentanyl-laced pills that an autopsy said contributed to Skaggs' death. Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.

Skaggs died in the team hotel in a Dallas suburb. His body was found hours before what was supposed to be the start of a series between the Angels and Texas Rangers.

“I hate what happened to Tyler,” Miley told reporters ahead of the Reds' game in Detroit on Friday. “It sucks. My thoughts are with his family and friends. But I’m not going to sit here and talk about things that somebody might have said about me or whatnot.

“I was never a witness for any of this. I’ve never been accused of any wrongdoing.”

Miley is not facing criminal charges, and it’s not the first time his name has come up in relation to Skaggs’ death. During the sentencing phase of Kay’s case, prosecutors used a recording of a conversation between Kay and his mother in which Kay said Miley was one of Skaggs’ drug suppliers.

“I’d rather just focus on the Cincinnati Reds right now and baseball and what I have to do moving forward. I’ve got to get ready for a game on Sunday," Miley said.

Matt Harvey, now a retired major league pitcher, testified during Kay's trial that he provided drugs to Skaggs. Harvey was later suspended for 60 days for violating MLB's drug policy. He didn't pitch in the major leagues again. Harvey and three other players also testified they received pills from Skaggs and described the recreational drug use they witnessed while with the Angels.

Harvey and Skaggs were teammates with the Angels in 2019. Skaggs and Miley were teammates with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2012-13.

Hamill said the conversation in which Skaggs implicated Miley took place in 2013. Hamill had expressed concern to Skaggs’ parents about what he said was erratic behavior from the pitcher in a phone conversation. Hamill said he and Skaggs’ parents confronted Skaggs at home, leading to Skaggs’ admission that he was using drugs and the accusation that Miley was supplying them.

The 38-year-old Miley signed a one-year contract with the Reds on June 4 and has made two starts this season. He had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in May 2024 and signed a minor league deal with Cincinnati in February.

Miley had an opt-out clause if he didn’t reach the big leagues by June 1. The 14-year veteran executed that clause but remained with Cincinnati while he pursued potential deals with other clubs before re-signing with the Reds.

