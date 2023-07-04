Sports

Mike Trout leaves Angels game with left wrist injury

Angels Padres Baseball Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) walks next to manager Phil Nevin as he leaves the game during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) (Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels exited Monday night's game against the San Diego Padres with an injury to his left wrist.

Trout fouled off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

"I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable," Trout said after the Angels lost 10-3. "Just waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best.

“It doesn't feel great. I mean, there's no two ways to it,” he added. “Hopefully just a sprained wrist. I can't describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things."

Trout had an RBI single in the sixth. He was selected to his 11th All-Star team Sunday and 10th straight as a starter.

