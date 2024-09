Michael Harris hit two of the Braves’ four home runs as Atlanta crushed the Nationals 12-0 Tuesday night in Washington.

Orlando Arcia and Sean Murphy also homered for the Braves who are now even with the Mets for the final NL wild card spot.

Braves’ starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez left the game after one inning with shoulder tightness and will undergo an MRI on Wednesday.

