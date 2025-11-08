Miami Heat set franchise record with 53-point first quarter against Charlotte Hornets

MIAMI — The Miami Heat scored 53 points in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, a franchise record for any quarter and the second-highest scoring opening period in NBA history.

The NBA record for first quarters is held by Golden State, which scored 55 in the first 12 minutes against Portland on April 9, 2023.

Miami made 10 3-pointers in the quarter and led 53-33 when the period was complete. Miami used nine players in the quarter and all nine scored, with Norman Powell scoring a team-best 11 in that opening period.

The previous Heat record for points in a quarter was 48, in the fourth quarter against New York on March 2, 1989. The previous first-quarter Heat record was 47 at Washington on Jan. 9, 2021.

The 53-point outburst tied for the ninth-highest scoring quarter in the NBA's shot-clock era, which goes back to 1951, including playoff games. The only other higher-scoring quarters:

— Buffalo scored 58 in the fourth quarter against Boston on Oct. 20, 1972.

— Phoenix scored 57 in the second quarter against Denver on Nov. 10, 1990, and Golden State scored 57 in the third quarter against Sacramento on March 4, 1989.

— Golden State had its 55-point first quarter against Portland on April 9, 2023, and Memphis scored 55 in the third quarter against New Orleans on April 9, 2022.

— Atlanta scored 54 in the third quarter against Houston on Feb. 11, 1970, Indiana scored 54 in the third quarter against Denver on Nov. 9, 2010, and Boston scored 54 in the fourth quarter against Houston on Feb. 25, 1970.

The Hornets trailed by as many as 26 points in the second quarter, before Miami cooled considerably. The Heat, even after the big opening quarter, led only 72-69 at the half.

