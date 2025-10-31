Miami Dolphins and General Manager Chris Grier agree to part ways

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins and Chris Grier have agreed to part ways, ending his 10-year tenure as general manager.

The decision comes after Miami fell to 2-7 on the season following Thursday night's 28-6 rout against the Baltimore Ravens.

During Grier’s tenure — he has been with the organization since 2000, and general manager since 2016 — the Dolphins recorded five winning seasons and three playoff appearances but failed to win a postseason game. Miami’s 25-year playoff win drought remains the longest active streak in the NFL.

“As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait,” Miami owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. “We must improve — in 2025, 2026 and beyond — and it needs to start right now.”

Champ Kelly will be Miami’s interim general manager the rest of the season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.