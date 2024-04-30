Sports

Mets pitcher Luis Severino working on no-hitter through 7 innings against Cubs

Cubs Mets Baseball New York Mets' Luis Severino pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, April 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Luis Severino is working on a no-hitter for the New York Mets through seven innings Monday night against the Chicago Cubs.

Making his sixth start for the Mets, the right-hander had allowed only two baserunners — one on a walk and the other on a hit by pitch. Severino has struck out five and thrown 79 pitches.

He was locked in a fast-moving pitchers' duel with Cubs starter Jameson Taillon, who needed only 59 pitches to get through six innings.

The first 5 1/2 innings were played in 59 minutes. New York leads 1-0 on Brandon Nimmo's 13th career leadoff homer.

