Mets ace Kodai Senga expected to miss rest of regular season with calf strain

NEW YORK — (AP) — Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained left calf.

The team's projected No. 1 starter this year, Senga got hurt Friday night in the sixth inning of his season debut against the Atlanta Braves. He had been sidelined by a shoulder injury since early in spring training.

Senga strained his calf when he bolted away from the mound to make way for teammate Pete Alonso to catch a popup. New York manager Carlos Mendoza said an MRI showed a “high-grade strain."

“I think it's fair to say that he's pretty much done for the regular season,” Mendoza said Saturday.

