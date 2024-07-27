Sports

Mets ace Kodai Senga expected to miss rest of regular season with calf strain

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

Braves Mets Baseball New York Mets staff members check pitcher Kodai Senga (34) after he was injured during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) (Pamela Smith/AP)

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

NEW YORK — (AP) — Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained left calf.

The team's projected No. 1 starter this year, Senga got hurt Friday night in the sixth inning of his season debut against the Atlanta Braves. He had been sidelined by a shoulder injury since early in spring training.

Senga strained his calf when he bolted away from the mound to make way for teammate Pete Alonso to catch a popup. New York manager Carlos Mendoza said an MRI showed a “high-grade strain."

“I think it's fair to say that he's pretty much done for the regular season,” Mendoza said Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!