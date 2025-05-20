Mendoza: Frustration may have played a role in Juan Soto's lack of hustle on base hit

BOSTON — (AP) —

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza wouldn’t get into specifics on any conversion he had with slugger Juan Soto after a lack of hustle left him with a single rather than extra bases in New York's series opener at Boston.

Mendoza said frustration may have played a role in Soto's response to a line drive in the sixth inning Monday night that bounced high off the Green Monster as Soto stood and watched from the batter's box in the Mets' 3-1 loss.

“I think he’s comfortable, but again, everything is new. Not only a new team, but there’s the new contract, the expectations,” Mendoza told reporters before the Mets played the Red Sox on Tuesday night in the second game of the series.

“That’s our job as an organization, to continue to help him. But I do feel like he’s in a good place. And look, it’s about results, there, too. There’s a lot of noise here, but he’s going to be fine. He’s too good of a player and we’ll be right there with him.”

Mendoza sounded somewhat more understanding Tuesday than he did after the game Monday night, when he said he would have a chat with the $765 million star who is in his first season with the Mets.

“The guy’s competing. I’ll tell you that,” he said. “It happens, man. They’re human.”

Mendoza said Soto isn’t the first player to clang a ball off the Monster and end up with a single.

“A lot of times the frustrations are going to get the best out of them, especially a guy like that. He’s so talented and had so much success early in his career. Right now he feels like maybe he could do a little bit more for the team. And he’s part of it and that’s part of the conversation here, understanding the personal," Mendoza said.

Mendoza said Soto understands the extra pressure that comes with a giant contract and the expectations it brings. He said that’s part of Soto’s role as one of the best players in the game.

“Knowing the player, I’m pretty sure there’s something there because again — he’s elite. He’s a special player and you know he cares — he cares a lot,” Mendoza said.

