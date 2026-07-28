McCray's 2-run homer leads the Giants to a 3-0 win over the Brewers

SAN FRANCISCO — Grant McCray hit his first home run of the season in the fourth inning and Tyler Mahle threw six sharp innings as the San Francisco Giants downed the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Monday night.

Giants’ Luis Arraez got the scoring started in the third inning, knocking in rookie catcher Jesus Rodriguez from second base for the first run of the game.

Not long after, McCray followed it up with a 406-foot deep shot to left field, batting in himself and Willy Adames to take a 3-0 lead they would never surrender. It was also McCray’s first home run since 2024, as the back-up filled in at right field for injured starter Jung Hoo Lee.

Giants’ RHP Tyler Mahle (3-9) earned the win, holding the Brewers scoreless through the first six innings and allowing only three hits on the night.

Milwaukee starting pitcher Brandon Sproat was tagged with the loss, allowing three runs and six hits in six innings, falling to 3-6 on the season. Reliever Garrett Stallings replaced Sprout in the seventh.

The Brewers’ offense couldn’t muster any momentum as the team’s home run leader, Jake Bauers, only collected one hit, while William Contreras and Brice Turang were held hitless.

San Francisco lost Casey Schmitt to an apparent leg injury, as the third baseman exited in the second after pulling up awkwardly while rounding first base. Backup Christian Koss replaced Schmitt.

Schmitt adds to San Francisco’s growing injury list as the team was already without third baseman Matt Chapman (abdominal strain) and outfielder Lee (right elbow soreness).

Up next

Brewers’ RHP Logan Henderson (4-1, 3.05 ERA) opposes Giants RHP Landen Roupp (7-8, 3.93 ERA) on Tuesday night at Oracle Park.

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