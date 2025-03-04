Mavs' Kyrie Irving suffers left knee sprain, shoots free throws before leaving game

DALLAS — (AP) — Kyrie Irving left the Dallas Mavericks’ game Monday against Sacramento with a left knee sprain.

Irving was injured late in the first quarter, and the Mavs said he would not return.

The veteran guard landed awkwardly after being fouled on a drive to the basket and immediately grabbed his leg, remaining on the floor for multiple minutes. Injured forward Anthony Davis was helping Irving to the locker room before Irving abruptly returned to the floor to take two free throws. After converting both to pull Dallas within 23-18, Irving was helped into the tunnel.

The nine-time All-Star came in averaging 25.0 points per game and has become Dallas’ primary outside shooting threat following the trade of superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 1.

The Mavericks were already playing without Davis — who left his only Mavericks game on Feb. 8 with a groin injury after being acquired for Doncic — as well as Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington Jr.

