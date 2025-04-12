Masters marker creates a buzz on social media from golf fans wishing they could take his place

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — Michael McDermott became the envy of the golf world — again.

For the second time in three years, McDermott served as a non-competing marker at the Masters, this time playing alongside Tim Kim for 18 holes in the third round at Augusta National on Saturday.

When there's an odd number of players who make the cut at the Masters, the single player gets a playing partner — appointed by the club — to record his score. McDermott, the CEO of a financial services firm in Pennsylvania and a member at Augusta National, got the nod.

His rules were a little different than a regular Masters competitor.

He didn't record an official score, and his name couldn't be on the back of his caddie’s coveralls like the tournament invitees.

And he’s not allowed to speak to the media after his round.

But he did get to play 18 holes in the Masters, which had social media abuzz Saturday morning with many wishing they could trade places with him for the day. Some wanted to see his shots livestreamed and others joked they wanted sportsbooks to post his odds for the round.

McDermott isn't some weekend hacker.

He has 10 major victories in the Golf Association of Philadelphia and won the association's amateur title in 2008, 2013 and 2016. He routinely drives the ball 300-plus yards, and Kim said McDermott didn't hold him up at all.

“He played great actually," said Kim, who estimated McDermott would have shot in the 70s if he'd kept score. “Hits the ball really far. His irons, sometimes he grabbed one club longer than me. He was a complete baller.”

Kim, who has an outgoing personality, said he was pleasantly surprised when he walked to the first tee box and learned he'd be playing with McDermott. At most events on professional tours, singles can play alone and often zip around the course, finishing well ahead of the twosomes behind them.

But Kim said it was “a lot more fun” playing with McDermott than by himself.

“We just had a really good time,” Kim said. “I was so shocked when I got to the first tee. There were so many people on the first tee. Like it almost felt like I was in the final group on Sunday. So many people. I felt more nervous today than I did yesterday (in the second round). Even on Thursday.”

Kim noted there was huge applause as they walked down the first fairway: “I’m sure they were clapping for Michael, not me.”

Kim treated the round as if he was playing with another pro. If McDermott won the hole, he'd hit first on the next tee box. But there were also times where Kim would hole a putt and McDermott would pick up his ball to keep the group moving.

“He’s really, really good player,” Kim said. “Definitely helped just kind of the rhythm of golf, just going out and playing alone and having no momentum or not feeding off anyone. It was nice to be able to have a conversation down the fairway.”

