Maria Sharapova and Bryan Brothers enter tennis hall, with surprise appearance by Serena Williams

NEWPORT, R.I. — (AP) — Serena Williams made a a surprise — and early — appearance at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, emerging from behind the stage to introduce “former rival, former fan and forever friend" Maria Sharapova for her induction on Saturday night.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who will be eligible for her own enshrinement in 2027, drew gasps and shrieks from the crowd at the Newport shrine.

“There are only a few players in my career who challenged me to be the very best, every single time we stepped out on the court,” Williams said. “Maria Sharapova was one of them. Whenever I saw her name next to mine in the draw, I made sure I practiced harder.”

And the feeling was mutual.

“It’s a gift to have someone who motivates you to reach those heights. And I’ll forever be grateful for bringing out the best in me," Sharapova said in her acceptance speech. “We both knew no other way than to fight our hearts out. ... We both hated to lose more than anything on this earth, and we both knew that the other was the biggest obstacle between ourselves and the trophy.”

The first Russian woman ever to reach No. 1 in the rankings and one of 10 women to complete the career Grand Slam, Sharapova was joined in the Class of 2025 by dominating doubles team Mike and Bob Bryan. The twin brothers finished their speech with one of their trademark chest bumps.

Hall of Famers Martina Navratilova, Jim Courier, Stan Smith and Andy Roddick were among those in the crowd, wearing their blue Hall of Fame blazers. Sharapova and the Bryan brothers also received a cast tennis racket that is the hall’s newest offering to inductees.

Sharapova was described in her introductory video as someone who “combined grit with glamour,” and some of the stylish outfits she competed in are already displayed in the hall — including a tuxedo-inspired dress she wore when she won Wimbledon in 2008.

Williams noted that her rival was the highest-paid female athlete in the world for 11 straight years — bolstered by endorsement income that surpassed her on-court winnings.

“She showed us all how to take excellence on the court and turn it into excellence in business, and fashion, branding and everything that she touched," Williams said. “She changed how women not only approached tennis, but sports and opportunity. She showed us that you can be fierce on the court and strategic off the court, and unapologetically herself the entire time.”

Sharapova said her induction gave her a chance to look back — something she tried not to do when she was playing. And she credited her success to "embracing the struggles and leaning into the hard stuff.”

“When voices inevitably tell you to ease up, to round your edges, dull your ambition, I hope you can find a way to ignore them,” she said. "Compete fiercely. Raise your standard. Set goals that intimidate you. And don’t forget to celebrate your victories, no matter how small.

“In giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life,” she said. “And what a remarkable, remarkable life. And I’m so deeply grateful for it.”

The Bryans shared a speech as if they were taking turns hitting on a court, alternating at the microphone as they thanked coaches, friends and Davis Cup teammates from a career in which they won 119 ATP titles, including 16 Grand Slams, and an Olympic gold medal. They spent a record 438 weeks atop the world rankings.

Navratilova, who won the 2006 U.S. Open mixed doubles title with Bob Bryan, credited the brothers for keeping the doubles disciplines from being forgotten.

“Not too many athletes transcend their sport,” she said. “For twins to do it is amazing.”

Bob Bryan said he was fortunate because “for most of my career, I had the No. 1 player in the world across the hall.”

“Doubles was our love from Day 1,” Mike Bryan said. “We loved everything about doubles. We loved the strategy, the teamwork, sharing, and the highs and lows. Like our personalities, our games complemented each other perfectly.”

